Mycronic receives a multiple systems order from Italian company

Mycronic AB has received an order for several systems of the MYPro series from DF Ellettronica Srl in Italy. The order, received in August, comprise equipment for two assembly lines, each of them including several MY300DX pick-and place machines and MY700 high-speed jet dispensers.

The machines will be delivered during the fourth quarter of 2017. The net value of the deal amounts to approximately SEK 15 million (EUR 1.57 million) after system trade-ins.



During spring 2017 Mycronic launched the MYPro series, a series of advanced production equipment helping the industry enabling the future of electronics. The MY300 allows the customer to increase productivity within a 40 percent smaller footprint. It also achieves higher speeds due to automatic job selection, rolling changeovers, as well as faster board transfer and tool changes. The MY700 can process any type of circuit board, from standard to complex flexible boards, by jetting high-speed, high-precision solder paste and assembly fluid deposits.



“This combination of the MY300 and the MY700 provides our customer high productivity in a dynamic production environment”, says Robert Göthner, VP SMT, Assembly Solutions.



“We have decided to upgrade all our lines to the new MYPro series. Being a Mycronic user since many years, we are used to always provide our customers with high-quality products and short delivery times. With MYPro we strengthen our position even further in our market with faster and more capable equipment from Mycronic,” says Daniele Ciappi, owner at DF Elettronica Srl.