© gomspace Electronics Production | September 06, 2017
GomSpace partners with Airbus Defence and Space
GomSpace A/S, a subsidiary of GomSpace Group AB, has entered a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding with Airbus Defence and Space on space-based aircraft surveillance.
Airbus Defence and Space recently announced their intent to create the 'Airbus Surveillance Digital Eco-System' fusing space and ground data to provide global, near real time, data to track every aircraft, anywhere, anytime. Under the MoU, Airbus and GomSpace will explore and initiate activities to allow GomSpace’s experience and technology with nanosatellite based flight tracking to be utilised to contribute to the new Airbus Eco-System.
“Digitalisation of flight operations globally will significantly add value to the aviation industry and improve security and convenience for passengers. We are happy to contribute to this digital transformation working with Airbus” says Niels Buus, CEO GomSpace Group.
The cooperation will build on already completed and on-going activities between the partners, e.g. the succesfull joint live atlantic flight tracking demonstration of the GOMX-3 mission in 2016.
“Airbus ambition is to enable a consistent global real-time visibility of every aircraft anywhere around the globe therefore GomSpace with its technical capabilities and its intended space-based flight tracking services is a natural partner for us in creating our new global Surveillance Digital Eco-System”, Evert Dudok, Head of Programme Line “Communications, Intelligence and Security” at Airbus Defence and Space.
“Digitalisation of flight operations globally will significantly add value to the aviation industry and improve security and convenience for passengers. We are happy to contribute to this digital transformation working with Airbus” says Niels Buus, CEO GomSpace Group.
The cooperation will build on already completed and on-going activities between the partners, e.g. the succesfull joint live atlantic flight tracking demonstration of the GOMX-3 mission in 2016.
“Airbus ambition is to enable a consistent global real-time visibility of every aircraft anywhere around the globe therefore GomSpace with its technical capabilities and its intended space-based flight tracking services is a natural partner for us in creating our new global Surveillance Digital Eco-System”, Evert Dudok, Head of Programme Line “Communications, Intelligence and Security” at Airbus Defence and Space.
GomSpace partners with Airbus Defence and Space GomSpace A/S, a subsidiary of GomSpace Group AB, has entered a non-binding...
RoodMicrotec wins two new orders RoodMicrotec, the Dutch supplier of advanced microchips, has won two new orders in the...
BAE Systems gets development contract from U.S. Navy The U.S. Navy has awarded BAE Systems a 22-month, USD 76 million contract to help develop...
Leoni expands cable manufacturing facility at Pune German cable manufacturer Leoni announces that it has enhanced its location in...
Sponsored content by Texas InstrumentsEvaluate nearly any amplifier in minutes The Universal Do-It-Yourself Amplifier Circuit Evaluation Module (DIYAMP-EVM) family provides engineers and DIYers with real-world amplifier circuits, enabling you to evaluate design concepts and verify simulations in minutes.
Danfoss opens one of three centers for 3D printing technology Danfoss takes another leap into its digital transformation with the opening of the first of three...
Stadium invests in new machinery for its Hartlepool plant Stadium Group’s Hartlepool-based Electronics Assemblies division is continuing...
KK Wind Solutions takes over Indian business KK Wind Solutions takes over Bonfiglioli's control cabinet production business in India...
Most of 2017 capital spending will go to foundry and Flash memory Following a substantial increase in semiconductor capital expenditures during the first half...
Mycronic receives largest multiple mask writer order to-date Sweden-headquartered Mycronic has received an order of multiple mask writers from Photronics...
Rheinmetall wins supply order for air start units The Düsseldorf-based technology group has been selected to supply air start units...
Silicon solves problems for next-generation battery technology Silicon – the second most abundant element in the earth’s crust – shows great promise in Li-ion batteries, according to new research from the University of Eastern Finland. By replacing graphite anodes with silicon, it is possible to...
Saab and Adani to collaborate on Aerospace and Defence in India Saab and Indian infrastructure conglomerate Adani Group today announce a collaboration plan...
Mitsubishi Electric Automation to collaborate with Bimba Manufacturing Mitsubishi Electric Automation and Bimba Manufacturing have entered into a collaboration that...
Arkema updates on situation at Crosby plant Evertiq has previously reported about the expositions at Arkema Inc. site in Crosby, Texas caused...
OMVS completes acquisition of Robotic Assistance Devices On the Move Systems has completed the 100% acquisition of Robotic Assistance Devices...
Lockheed Martin begins CH-53K helicopter production for U.S. Marine Corps Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, has awarded Lockheed Martina Low Rate Initial Production (LRIP) Lot 1 contract to build two production CH-53K King Stallion helicopters.
Amphenol Invotec updates its machine park PCB manufacturer Amphenol Invotec is continuing to invest in new technology to support its work for the European Space Agency. The company’s latest investment is a new A5 NEO flying probe electrical test machine for its Tamworth...
Stadium Group acquires PowerPax UK Limited UK-based electronics company Stadium Group has acquired the business and assets of PowerPax...
North American PCB orders up – sales down The IPC reports that July showed a positive year-on-year growth in orders for the North American...
Nexeon MedSystems acquires Belgian manufacturer Nexeon MedSystems has – via its subsidiary Nexeon Medsystems Belgium, SPRL (NMB) – acquired...
Nano Dimension to deliver commercial 3D printer to Jabil 3D printed electronics company, Nano Dimension Ltd., has – via its subsidiary, Nano Dimension...
A123 Systems appoints Peter Cirino as new CEO A123 Systems LLC, a developer and manufacturer of advanced lithium-ion batteries and...
Small domestic appliances: Trending to convenience, health and connectivity Demand for small domestic appliances continues to grow. From January to June 2017, the...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments