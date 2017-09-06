© trendforce Analysis | September 06, 2017
DRAM module industry recorded 12% drop in sales revenue for 2016
DRAMeXchange, a division of TrendForce, reports that the global sales revenue of DRAM modules for 2016 totalled USD 6.9 billion, amounting to a decline of about 12 percent compared with the result of the previous year.
The depressed PC DRAM prices during the first half of 2016 and the continuing contraction of the DIY market were the main factors behind the revenue drop.
DRAMeXchange points out that the DRAM market was still in oversupply during the first half of 2016 with the ASP of 4GB PC DRAM modules hitting a low of USD 12.5. After the second quarter of 2016, the surge in mobile DRAM demand began to have an impact on the supply of DRAM products for other applications. It was then that the PC DRAM market finally started to see tightening supply and rising prices.
And even though PC DRAM rode on the price uptrend for the rest of 2016, its average contract price for the entire year plunged by 34 percent compared with 2015. The global average spot price suffered even steeper drop. Consequently, the module industry took a major hit in revenue with most suppliers posting declines in their annual results. As most module makers tried to keep their revenues from falling further, a few were able to grow their revenues against the market headwinds by finding opportunities in the blue ocean market segments.
Kingston topped the 2016 revenue ranking with a global market share exceeding 70 percent
A few large module makers continued to dominate the market in 2016 and were more secure in their positions. The first top five module houses in the top 10 ranking took 87 percent of the global revenue market share. They together with the last five module houses in the top 10 ranking accounted for 93 percent of the year’s total revenue.
Kingston again held on to first place because the company increased its shipment share in the contract market for PC DRAM and benefitted from its expanded DRAM product lines. Even though the average contract price of DRAM again fell more than 30 percent annually in 2016, Kingston was able to persevere with just a 6.7 percent drop in its total DRAM module revenue for the year. Already having a sizeable market share for eMCPs used by the second-tier Chinese smartphone makers, Kingston aims to increase eMCP sales to the first-tier Chinese smartphone makers in 2017. Also, Kingston has been selling specialty DRAM products in the consumer electronics market since 2016, and this also started to generate significant revenue this year.
Ramaxel was the revenue leader among Chinese module houses while ADATA was the revenue leader among the Taiwan-based suppliers
Ramaxel was still the revenue leader among the Chinese module houses in 2016 and took third place in the year’s global ranking. Ramaxel posted a steep annual revenue decline at 39 percent due to the weak PC DRAM market in the year’s first half. However, Ramaxel has a chance to turn around and grow its revenue in the future as the company can count on its relationship with Lenovo. Furthermore, Ramaxel will be adding new eMCP products into its portfolio and expanding the share of server DRAM modules in its product mix.
ADATA was one of the few module houses that registered revenue growth for 2016 and was still the revenue leader among Taiwanese suppliers. ADATA gained a cost advantage over its competitors during the second half of 2016 as it raised the share of gaming products in its product mix and kept its own DRAM inventory at an optimal level.
In recent years, DRAM module makers have searched for blue ocean opportunities as to offset the revenue decline caused by the shrinkage of the PC DRAM spot market. In the case of Kingston, the company focused on the smartphone market in 2015 and also became very active in the specialty DRAM market in 2016. Taiwan-based ADATA and Team Group on the other hand had made inroads into the gaming market. As for China’s Ramaxel, it has locked onto the server DRAM market. Other module makers are going to follow the similar strategy, which is to establish a strong foothold in various niche application markets as the competition becomes more heated.
-----
Read more on the Trendforce website.
DRAMeXchange points out that the DRAM market was still in oversupply during the first half of 2016 with the ASP of 4GB PC DRAM modules hitting a low of USD 12.5. After the second quarter of 2016, the surge in mobile DRAM demand began to have an impact on the supply of DRAM products for other applications. It was then that the PC DRAM market finally started to see tightening supply and rising prices.
And even though PC DRAM rode on the price uptrend for the rest of 2016, its average contract price for the entire year plunged by 34 percent compared with 2015. The global average spot price suffered even steeper drop. Consequently, the module industry took a major hit in revenue with most suppliers posting declines in their annual results. As most module makers tried to keep their revenues from falling further, a few were able to grow their revenues against the market headwinds by finding opportunities in the blue ocean market segments.
Kingston topped the 2016 revenue ranking with a global market share exceeding 70 percent
A few large module makers continued to dominate the market in 2016 and were more secure in their positions. The first top five module houses in the top 10 ranking took 87 percent of the global revenue market share. They together with the last five module houses in the top 10 ranking accounted for 93 percent of the year’s total revenue.
Kingston again held on to first place because the company increased its shipment share in the contract market for PC DRAM and benefitted from its expanded DRAM product lines. Even though the average contract price of DRAM again fell more than 30 percent annually in 2016, Kingston was able to persevere with just a 6.7 percent drop in its total DRAM module revenue for the year. Already having a sizeable market share for eMCPs used by the second-tier Chinese smartphone makers, Kingston aims to increase eMCP sales to the first-tier Chinese smartphone makers in 2017. Also, Kingston has been selling specialty DRAM products in the consumer electronics market since 2016, and this also started to generate significant revenue this year.
Ramaxel was the revenue leader among Chinese module houses while ADATA was the revenue leader among the Taiwan-based suppliers
Ramaxel was still the revenue leader among the Chinese module houses in 2016 and took third place in the year’s global ranking. Ramaxel posted a steep annual revenue decline at 39 percent due to the weak PC DRAM market in the year’s first half. However, Ramaxel has a chance to turn around and grow its revenue in the future as the company can count on its relationship with Lenovo. Furthermore, Ramaxel will be adding new eMCP products into its portfolio and expanding the share of server DRAM modules in its product mix.
ADATA was one of the few module houses that registered revenue growth for 2016 and was still the revenue leader among Taiwanese suppliers. ADATA gained a cost advantage over its competitors during the second half of 2016 as it raised the share of gaming products in its product mix and kept its own DRAM inventory at an optimal level.
In recent years, DRAM module makers have searched for blue ocean opportunities as to offset the revenue decline caused by the shrinkage of the PC DRAM spot market. In the case of Kingston, the company focused on the smartphone market in 2015 and also became very active in the specialty DRAM market in 2016. Taiwan-based ADATA and Team Group on the other hand had made inroads into the gaming market. As for China’s Ramaxel, it has locked onto the server DRAM market. Other module makers are going to follow the similar strategy, which is to establish a strong foothold in various niche application markets as the competition becomes more heated.
-----
Read more on the Trendforce website.
DRAM module industry recorded 12% drop in sales revenue for 2016 DRAMeXchange, a division of TrendForce, reports that the global sales revenue of DRAM modules for 2016 totalled USD 6.9 billion, amounting to a decline of about 12 percent compared with the result of the previous year.
GomSpace partners with Airbus Defence and Space GomSpace A/S, a subsidiary of GomSpace Group AB, has entered a non-binding...
RoodMicrotec wins two new orders RoodMicrotec, the Dutch supplier of advanced microchips, has won two new orders in the...
BAE Systems gets development contract from U.S. Navy The U.S. Navy has awarded BAE Systems a 22-month, USD 76 million contract to help develop...
Leoni expands cable manufacturing facility at Pune German cable manufacturer Leoni announces that it has enhanced its location in...
Danfoss opens one of three centers for 3D printing technology Danfoss takes another leap into its digital transformation with the opening of the first of three...
Stadium invests in new machinery for its Hartlepool plant Stadium Group’s Hartlepool-based Electronics Assemblies division is continuing...
KK Wind Solutions takes over Indian business KK Wind Solutions takes over Bonfiglioli's control cabinet production business in India...
Sponsored content by Texas InstrumentsEvaluate nearly any amplifier in minutes The Universal Do-It-Yourself Amplifier Circuit Evaluation Module (DIYAMP-EVM) family provides engineers and DIYers with real-world amplifier circuits, enabling you to evaluate design concepts and verify simulations in minutes.
Most of 2017 capital spending will go to foundry and Flash memory Following a substantial increase in semiconductor capital expenditures during the first half...
Mycronic receives largest multiple mask writer order to-date Sweden-headquartered Mycronic has received an order of multiple mask writers from Photronics...
Rheinmetall wins supply order for air start units The Düsseldorf-based technology group has been selected to supply air start units...
Silicon solves problems for next-generation battery technology Silicon – the second most abundant element in the earth’s crust – shows great promise in Li-ion batteries, according to new research from the University of Eastern Finland. By replacing graphite anodes with silicon, it is possible to...
Saab and Adani to collaborate on Aerospace and Defence in India Saab and Indian infrastructure conglomerate Adani Group today announce a collaboration plan...
Mitsubishi Electric Automation to collaborate with Bimba Manufacturing Mitsubishi Electric Automation and Bimba Manufacturing have entered into a collaboration that...
Arkema updates on situation at Crosby plant Evertiq has previously reported about the expositions at Arkema Inc. site in Crosby, Texas caused...
OMVS completes acquisition of Robotic Assistance Devices On the Move Systems has completed the 100% acquisition of Robotic Assistance Devices...
Lockheed Martin begins CH-53K helicopter production for U.S. Marine Corps Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, has awarded Lockheed Martina Low Rate Initial Production (LRIP) Lot 1 contract to build two production CH-53K King Stallion helicopters.
Amphenol Invotec updates its machine park PCB manufacturer Amphenol Invotec is continuing to invest in new technology to support its work for the European Space Agency. The company’s latest investment is a new A5 NEO flying probe electrical test machine for its Tamworth...
Stadium Group acquires PowerPax UK Limited UK-based electronics company Stadium Group has acquired the business and assets of PowerPax...
North American PCB orders up – sales down The IPC reports that July showed a positive year-on-year growth in orders for the North American...
Nexeon MedSystems acquires Belgian manufacturer Nexeon MedSystems has – via its subsidiary Nexeon Medsystems Belgium, SPRL (NMB) – acquired...
Nano Dimension to deliver commercial 3D printer to Jabil 3D printed electronics company, Nano Dimension Ltd., has – via its subsidiary, Nano Dimension...
A123 Systems appoints Peter Cirino as new CEO A123 Systems LLC, a developer and manufacturer of advanced lithium-ion batteries and...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments