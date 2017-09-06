© kk wind solutions Electronics Production | September 06, 2017
KK Wind Solutions takes over Indian business
KK Wind Solutions takes over Bonfiglioli's control cabinet production business in India. With the takeover the Danish company aims to strengthen its international positioning as a solutions supplier within wind.
KK Wind Solutions and Bonfiglioli Riduttori have signed an agreement under which KK Wind Solutions will be taking over Bonfiglioli’s control cabinet business in Bangalore, India as of September 1st, 2017. Through this operation, KK Wind Solutions has secured access to a sizeable cabinet production which will allow the company to strengthen its positioning in the global wind business, a press release reads.
In order to secure sufficient production space for future growth, KK Wind Solutions has established a new production and engineering site close to Bonfiglioli’s existing facilities. All control cabinet production equipment is going to be transferred to the new building along with the workforce currently working at Bonfiglioli’s control cabinet production facilities.
With the new established KK Wind Solutions India Pvt. Ltd, KK Wind Solutions expects to be able to service its customers present at the Indian market with local production.
"This strategic integration will enable us to significantly strengthen our presence in the Asia Pacific region,” affirms Chlinton Arendahl Nielsen, CEO of KK Wind Solutions, and continues: “At KK Wind Solutions we are strongly committed to make wind power impact on a global scale along with our partners and customers, thus we continue to seek additional opportunities to accelerate growth and lower levelized cost of energy.”
Bonfiglioli focuses on core businesses
“After another record year in terms of turnover and profitability expansion of Bonfiglioli Group, we have launched a massive programme of investment, strictly connected to our core business, according to which expansion in India is one of the major milestones. Bonfiglioli is expanding in Chennai by increasing production capacities for the mobile and wind solutions plant in Thirumudivakkam and also establishes a new assembly plant in Pune which is in line with the Bonfiglioli approach for further growth plans in India. In this context, our control cabinet manufacturing business in Bangalore was considered as non-core or functional for the achievements of our strategic targets. When we approached KK Wind Solutions, we immediately realized we were in front of the right Corporate to exploit the business even further and to position it at a premium level on local and global scale,” says Fausto Carboni, CEO of Bonfiglioli Group.
KK Wind Solutions takes over Indian business
