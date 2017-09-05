© mycronic Electronics Production | September 05, 2017
Mycronic receives largest multiple mask writer order to-date
Sweden-headquartered Mycronic has received an order of multiple mask writers from Photronics. With headquarters in Connecticut (USA), Photronics is a global supplier of photomasks for the semiconductor and display industry with increasing activities in China.
The order, which combines manufacturing and quality control of the most advanced small and large photomasks, comprises one mask writer Prexision-800, one mask writer Prexision-10, one measurement system Prexision-MMS as well as a refurbished Prexision-10.
This is the largest order ever for Mycronic and the total value of this combination deal is in the range of USD 90-100 million. All systems except the Prexision-MMS are scheduled to be delivered during 2018, starting with Prexision-800 during the first half. The Prexision-MMS will be delivered during the first half of 2019. All systems will be shipped to Asia, three of them to China while the Prexision-800 will be placed in South Korea.
“We see manufacturers are investing in a growing Chinese display industry. Today there are 27 display fabs in operation in China and approximately 15 new display fabs are being constructed or planned, many of them targeting large format LCD displays for TV or AMOLED for mobile devices. Photronics previously announced it has decided to invest USD 160 million in the most advanced display photomask factory in China and we are honored to receive this order as part of their investment plans. The combination of Prexision-10 and Prexision-MMS provide Photronics with a unique combination of systems that offer the production efficiency and quality necessary for future TV display manufacturing,” says Magnus Råberg, Sr VP and General Manager Pattern Generators of Mycronic AB. At the same time, the trend towards displays with higher resolution has accelerated and display technologies have become more advanced.
“We are certain that these trends provide good opportunities for our customer to meet the future requirements for the most advanced displays. Photronics is the first customer to use our Prexision-800. The system performance is superior in all aspects and we believe that the photomasks from the Prexision-800 will set a new industry standard for advanced displays,” Magnus Råberg concludes.
