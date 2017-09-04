© University of Eastern Finland Electronics Production | September 04, 2017
Silicon solves problems for next-generation battery technology
Silicon – the second most abundant element in the earth’s crust – shows great promise in Li-ion batteries, according to new research from the University of Eastern Finland. By replacing graphite anodes with silicon, it is possible to quadruple anode capacity.
In a climate-neutral society, renewable and emission-free sources of energy, such as wind and solar power, will become increasingly widespread. The supply of energy from these sources, however, is intermittent, and technological solutions are needed to safeguard the availability of energy also when it’s not sunny or windy. Furthermore, the transition to emission-free energy forms in transportation requires specific solutions for energy storage, and lithium-ion batteries are considered to have the best potential.
Researchers from the University of Eastern Finland introduced new technology to Li-ion batteries by replacing graphite used in anodes by silicon. The study analysed the suitability of electrochemically produced nanoporous silicon for Li-ion batteries, a press release reads.
It is generally understood that in order for silicon to work in batteries, nanoparticles are required, and this brings its own challenges to the production, price and safety of the material. However, one of the main findings of the study was that particles sized between 10 and 20 micrometres and with the right porosity were in fact the most suitable ones to be used in batteries. The discovery is significant, as micrometre-sized particles are easier and safer to process than nanoparticles. This is also important from the viewpoint of battery material recyclability, among other things. The findings were published in Scientific Reports .
“In our research, we were able to combine the best of nano- and micro-technologies: nano-level functionality combined with micro-level processability, and all this without compromising performance,” Researcher Timo Ikonen from the University of Eastern Finland says. “Small amounts of silicon are already used in Tesla's batteries to increase their energy density, but it’s very challenging to further increase the amount,” he continues.
Next, researchers will combine silicon with small amounts of carbon nanotubes in order to further enhance the electrical conductivity and mechanical durability of the material.
“We now have a good understanding of the material properties required in large-scale use of silicon in Li-ion batteries. However, the silicon we’ve been using is too expensive for commercial use, and that’s why we are now looking into the possibility of manufacturing a similar material from agricultural waste, for example from barley husk ash,” Professor Vesa-Pekka Lehto explains in the press release.
Researchers from the University of Eastern Finland introduced new technology to Li-ion batteries by replacing graphite used in anodes by silicon. The study analysed the suitability of electrochemically produced nanoporous silicon for Li-ion batteries, a press release reads.
It is generally understood that in order for silicon to work in batteries, nanoparticles are required, and this brings its own challenges to the production, price and safety of the material. However, one of the main findings of the study was that particles sized between 10 and 20 micrometres and with the right porosity were in fact the most suitable ones to be used in batteries. The discovery is significant, as micrometre-sized particles are easier and safer to process than nanoparticles. This is also important from the viewpoint of battery material recyclability, among other things. The findings were published in Scientific Reports .
“In our research, we were able to combine the best of nano- and micro-technologies: nano-level functionality combined with micro-level processability, and all this without compromising performance,” Researcher Timo Ikonen from the University of Eastern Finland says. “Small amounts of silicon are already used in Tesla's batteries to increase their energy density, but it’s very challenging to further increase the amount,” he continues.
Next, researchers will combine silicon with small amounts of carbon nanotubes in order to further enhance the electrical conductivity and mechanical durability of the material.
“We now have a good understanding of the material properties required in large-scale use of silicon in Li-ion batteries. However, the silicon we’ve been using is too expensive for commercial use, and that’s why we are now looking into the possibility of manufacturing a similar material from agricultural waste, for example from barley husk ash,” Professor Vesa-Pekka Lehto explains in the press release.
Silicon solves problems for next-generation battery technology Silicon – the second most abundant element in the earth’s crust – shows great promise in Li-ion batteries, according to new research from the University of Eastern Finland. By replacing graphite anodes with silicon, it is possible to...
Saab and Adani to collaborate on Aerospace and Defence in India Saab and Indian infrastructure conglomerate Adani Group today announce a collaboration plan...
Mitsubishi Electric Automation to collaborate with Bimba Manufacturing Mitsubishi Electric Automation and Bimba Manufacturing have entered into a collaboration that...
Arkema updates on situation at Crosby plant Evertiq has previously reported about the expositions at Arkema Inc. site in Crosby, Texas caused...
Sponsored content by Texas InstrumentsEvaluate nearly any amplifier in minutes The Universal Do-It-Yourself Amplifier Circuit Evaluation Module (DIYAMP-EVM) family provides engineers and DIYers with real-world amplifier circuits, enabling you to evaluate design concepts and verify simulations in minutes.
OMVS completes acquisition of Robotic Assistance Devices On the Move Systems has completed the 100% acquisition of Robotic Assistance Devices...
Lockheed Martin begins CH-53K helicopter production for U.S. Marine Corps Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, has awarded Lockheed Martina Low Rate Initial Production (LRIP) Lot 1 contract to build two production CH-53K King Stallion helicopters.
Amphenol Invotec updates its machine park PCB manufacturer Amphenol Invotec is continuing to invest in new technology to support its work for the European Space Agency. The company’s latest investment is a new A5 NEO flying probe electrical test machine for its Tamworth...
Stadium Group acquires PowerPax UK Limited UK-based electronics company Stadium Group has acquired the business and assets of PowerPax...
North American PCB orders up – sales down The IPC reports that July showed a positive year-on-year growth in orders for the North American...
Nexeon MedSystems acquires Belgian manufacturer Nexeon MedSystems has – via its subsidiary Nexeon Medsystems Belgium, SPRL (NMB) – acquired...
Nano Dimension to deliver commercial 3D printer to Jabil 3D printed electronics company, Nano Dimension Ltd., has – via its subsidiary, Nano Dimension...
A123 Systems appoints Peter Cirino as new CEO A123 Systems LLC, a developer and manufacturer of advanced lithium-ion batteries and...
Small domestic appliances: Trending to convenience, health and connectivity Demand for small domestic appliances continues to grow. From January to June 2017, the...
SolarWindow enters production with Triview Glass SolarWindow Technologies, developer of electricity-generating windows...
Toray adds production facility in Hungary to footprint Japan-headquartered Toray Industries plans to construct a new PPS (polyphenylene sulfide)...
LG Chem invests further in Polish battery plant Back in October last year the South Korean company announced that is had started...
PCB industry registered growth in June PCB manufacturers operating within the D/A/CH region reported June 2017 turnover on...
Hella doubles production capacity in Shanghai Lighting and electronics specialist Hella is expanding its production capacities in China...
New sales manager for Altus Capital equipment distributor Altus has appointed a new sales manager to strengthen the...
Automotive sensing: a mature yet highly dynamic market How will sensor technology shape the cars of the future? Bosch, Denso, Sensata, NXP and Infineon are still the top players in the automotive space, but changes may occur rapidly.
Atlas Elektronik awards CAD 425'000 contract to Kraken Kraken Sonar Systems Inc. has been awarded a contract valued at over CAD 425,000 by Atlas...
KA Easley closure means 97 layoffs Kongsberg Automotive has decided that the Easley plant in the US will be closed, and that...
Orbotech signs multi-million-dollar deal with Unimicron Germany Equipment manufacturer Orbotech secured a multi-million-dollar contract to supply Unimicron Germany (formerly RUWEL International) with industry 4.0-compliant DI, AOI and AOS PCB production solutions for the new...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments