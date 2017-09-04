© otnaydur dreamstime.com

Mitsubishi Electric Automation to collaborate with Bimba Manufacturing

Mitsubishi Electric Automation and Bimba Manufacturing have entered into a collaboration that will combine Mitsubishi Electric’s industrial automation technology with Bimba’s motion control solutions.

This arrangement brings together Mitsubishi Electric’s servo motors and control products with Bimba’s electric mechanical actuators. The relationship will allow both companies to benefit from each other’s presence in the industrial marketplace and provide a single-source turnkey Electric Motion Solutions.



“By combining our industrial automation products with Bimba’s advanced mechanical motion components, we are maximizing the functionality of our products for the benefit of our mutual customers,” stated Robert Miller, senior manager, strategic alliance business development, Mitsubishi Electric Automation, Inc. “This collaboration reflects Mitsubishi Electric’s ongoing commitment to automation, productivity and value to production facilities.”



“Our electric actuators are perfectly suited to Mitsubishi Electric’s pioneering platforms for factory automation,” said Ed Long, product manager, electric motion, Bimba. “This collaboration reflects and reinforces Bimba’s dedication to bringing innovative solutions to engineering challenges by combining our offerings to fit the needs of our customers.”