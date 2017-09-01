© Stadium Group

Stadium Group acquires PowerPax UK Limited

UK-based electronics company Stadium Group has acquired the business and assets of PowerPax UK Limited, a UK-based specialist value-add manufacturer and distributor of a range of power supplies, battery chargers and LED products.

PowerPax will join Stadium Group’s power technology division Stadium Stontronics Limited, based in Reading, UK.



Martin Brabham, Managing Director Stadium Stontronics commented: “The deal follows a sequence of focused acquisitions by the company as we pursue growth in niche complementary technologies. There is great synergy between the two businesses with respect to skills, industry knowledge and the complementary power product portfolio, which will bring economies of scale and presents our combined customers with an enhanced offering and service in the power products space.”



Lee Allen, Managing Director of PowerPax added: “Stadium Stontronics’ extensive range of power and cable products, strong supplier network and established distribution partnerships complements the PowerPax offering, meaning we can deliver synergies and a much stronger proposition to our customers. I am delighted to bring PowerPax to Stadium and I look forward to working with the team.”