Nano Dimension to deliver commercial 3D printer to Jabil

3D printed electronics company, Nano Dimension Ltd., has – via its subsidiary, Nano Dimension Technologies – signed an agreement with Jabil, its first commercial customer.

Jabil, as most of you know, is a product solutions company and EMS provider. And according to the agreement, Jabil will lease the DragonFly 2020 3D printer from Nano Dimension.



Jabil is the first customer that will receive Nano Dimension's commercial 3D printer. The agreement with Jabil is a part of Nano Dimension’s transition to commercial sales. The company previously announced the completion of recruitment to its beta program and that it met the targets for its beta program.