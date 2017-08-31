© Triview Electronics Production | August 31, 2017
SolarWindow enters production with Triview Glass
SolarWindow Technologies, developer of electricity-generating windows for tall towers and skyscrapers, has entered into an agreement for the fabrication of SolarWindow products with suburban Los Angeles-based Triview Glass Industries, LLC.
“I’m proud that we are the fabricator for this innovative electricity-generating glass technology by SolarWindow,” stated Mr. Alex Kastaniuk, President, CEO and Founder of Triview Glass Industries, LLC. “It’s especially rewarding to apply my 52 years of specialty glass experience to the fabrication of this brand-new innovation.”
The prospect of generating electricity on commercial buildings, which consume nearly 40 percent of all electricity generated in the US, is made possible when transparent electricity-generating liquid coatings are applied to glass surfaces. As the company’s select regional fabricator in North America, Triview Glass will work to fabricate specific SolarWindow electricity-generating glass products at commercial scale by integrating SolarWindow technologies into its manufacturing processes.
SolarWindow electricity-generating coatings were successfully processed through the rigorous autoclave system for window glass lamination at Triview. Layered with SolarWindow coatings, glass modules were subjected to the extremely high heat and pressure of autoclave equipment located at Triview. Despite the harsh conditions, subsequent performance testing confirmed that SolarWindow modules continued to produce electricity.
“We’ve long awaited the opportunity to integrate SolarWindow technologies into commercial scale production, and I believe that our agreement with Triview puts us well on that path,” explained SolarWindow President and CEO, Mr. John A. Conklin.
