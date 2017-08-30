© orbotech (illustration purpose only) PCB | August 30, 2017
Orbotech signs multi-million-dollar deal with Unimicron Germany
Equipment manufacturer Orbotech secured a multi-million-dollar contract to supply Unimicron Germany (formerly RUWEL International) with industry 4.0-compliant DI, AOI and AOS PCB production solutions for the new production facility in Geldern (Germany).
Unimicron Germany is in the process of rebuilding its inner layer fab as a fully automated Industry 4.0, state-of-the-art facility, and upgrading its Outerlayer and Solder Mask capacity and capabilities. The site is expected to be fully functional in the first half of 2018.
Among the Orbotech solutions Unimicron Germany has ordered are the latest members of the Nuvogo family for direct imaging; Orbotech Diamond 8 for high throughput solder mask direct imaging; Fusion 22 AOI with 2D metrology in process quality control (IPQC); Precise 800 AOS system for 3D shaping of any layer HDI and complex multi-layer boards; and Orbotech Smart Factory for Industry 4.0-compliant, integrated PCB production.
“Following the fire which devastated our facility last year, we have a unique opportunity to rebuild and improve on our past successes,” said Mr. Gerard van Dierendonck, CEO of Unimicron Germany. “We are committed to making the facility more environmentally and energy friendly, as well as ensuring the highest level of flexibility with the lowest total cost of ownership. We selected Orbotech’s solutions because they enable us to achieve our goals and are the best fit for our customers’ present and anticipated production and technology needs.”
“Orbotech’s solutions are a perfect fit for our strategy moving forward and our aim of building the most modern inner layer factory possible,” said Mr. Rico Schlüter, CTO of Unimicron Germany. “As the European PCB industry continues to make significant changes, we are determined to invest in state-of-the-art equipment that will grow with us.”
Among the Orbotech solutions Unimicron Germany has ordered are the latest members of the Nuvogo family for direct imaging; Orbotech Diamond 8 for high throughput solder mask direct imaging; Fusion 22 AOI with 2D metrology in process quality control (IPQC); Precise 800 AOS system for 3D shaping of any layer HDI and complex multi-layer boards; and Orbotech Smart Factory for Industry 4.0-compliant, integrated PCB production.
“Following the fire which devastated our facility last year, we have a unique opportunity to rebuild and improve on our past successes,” said Mr. Gerard van Dierendonck, CEO of Unimicron Germany. “We are committed to making the facility more environmentally and energy friendly, as well as ensuring the highest level of flexibility with the lowest total cost of ownership. We selected Orbotech’s solutions because they enable us to achieve our goals and are the best fit for our customers’ present and anticipated production and technology needs.”
“Orbotech’s solutions are a perfect fit for our strategy moving forward and our aim of building the most modern inner layer factory possible,” said Mr. Rico Schlüter, CTO of Unimicron Germany. “As the European PCB industry continues to make significant changes, we are determined to invest in state-of-the-art equipment that will grow with us.”
Automotive sensing: a mature yet highly dynamic market How will sensor technology shape the cars of the future? Bosch, Denso, Sensata, NXP and Infineon are still the top players in the automotive space, but changes may occur rapidly.
Atlas Elektronik awards CAD 425'000 contract to Kraken Kraken Sonar Systems Inc. has been awarded a contract valued at over CAD 425,000 by Atlas...
KA Easley closure means 97 layoffs Kongsberg Automotive has decided that the Easley plant in the US will be closed, and that...
Orbotech signs multi-million-dollar deal with Unimicron Germany Equipment manufacturer Orbotech secured a multi-million-dollar contract to supply Unimicron Germany (formerly RUWEL International) with industry 4.0-compliant DI, AOI and AOS PCB production solutions for the new...
Toyoda Gosei with new airbag parts production in Vietnam Japanese-headquartered Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. will establish a new facility in Vietnam to meet growing demand for airbags as safety regulations become more stringent in regions around the world.
Comtech awarded USD 8.6M contract modification from U.S. Army Maryland-based Command & Control Technologies group has received a contract modification...
Pursuit of wider colour gamut drives up production costs of LCMs The fierce competition in the TV market has driven brand vendors to continually improve the image...
Foxconn CZ with expansion plans EMS-provider Foxconn will invest several billion CZK to cover expansions in the Czech...
VDMA warns against deadlock in Brexit negotiations The tricky Brexit negotiations between the EU and the United Kingdom are a source of concern...
Nordson Sealant Equipment relocates to Wixom Nordson, a supplier of precision technologies for ambient temperature material dispensing...
Neways records strong turnover growth Neways Electronics International N.V. reported 1H/2017 (ending 30 June 2017) net turnover of...
TDDI approaches maturation The share of In-Cell solutions in the global smartphone market is estimated to reach 31.9 percent...
Norautron to manufacture SmartBadge for Sonitor Sonitor Technologies AS, a provider of Real Time Location System (RTLS) solutions, has...
With 324km/h to Hyperloop fame Hyperloop sounded like a very distant future just a short while ago. But progress, in regards to the technology that will make the vision a reality, is being made.
RAD signs strategic partnership with Romeo Power Robotic Assistance Devices (RAD) has entered into an agreement with Romeo Power to...
Flying car company recruits leaders from Gett, Airbus and Tesla It wasn’t long ago that Munich-based Lilium proved to the world that their flying car is...
Yazaki Samoa closes shop Automotive wire harnesses company Yazaki Samoa closes its operation due to a change of...
Robots: China breaks historic records in automation China has rapidly become a global leader in automation. From 2018 to 2020, a sales increase between 15 and 20 percent on average per year is possible for industrial robots.
BASF completes site expansion in Huntsville, Alabama The Huntsville site expansion began 18 months ago and created ten additional jobs.
Romeo Power ramps battery pack production for EVs and stationary storage Romeo Power, the energy storage technology company founded by engineers and...
Extension of Enics' Elva plant ready for inauguration Back in October 2016, EMS-provider Enics Group announced the expansion of its...
Samsung remains 'Wild Card' on capital expenditures IC Insights has revised its outlook for semiconductor industry capital spending. The...
ICEYE raises funding to develop SAR microsatellite constellation Finland-based ICEYE, specialising in synthetic-aperture radar (SAR) technology for microsatellites...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments