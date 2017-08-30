© orbotech (illustration purpose only)

Orbotech signs multi-million-dollar deal with Unimicron Germany

Equipment manufacturer Orbotech secured a multi-million-dollar contract to supply Unimicron Germany (formerly RUWEL International) with industry 4.0-compliant DI, AOI and AOS PCB production solutions for the new production facility in Geldern (Germany).

Unimicron Germany is in the process of rebuilding its inner layer fab as a fully automated Industry 4.0, state-of-the-art facility, and upgrading its Outerlayer and Solder Mask capacity and capabilities. The site is expected to be fully functional in the first half of 2018.



Among the Orbotech solutions Unimicron Germany has ordered are the latest members of the Nuvogo family for direct imaging; Orbotech Diamond 8 for high throughput solder mask direct imaging; Fusion 22 AOI with 2D metrology in process quality control (IPQC); Precise 800 AOS system for 3D shaping of any layer HDI and complex multi-layer boards; and Orbotech Smart Factory for Industry 4.0-compliant, integrated PCB production.



“Following the fire which devastated our facility last year, we have a unique opportunity to rebuild and improve on our past successes,” said Mr. Gerard van Dierendonck, CEO of Unimicron Germany. “We are committed to making the facility more environmentally and energy friendly, as well as ensuring the highest level of flexibility with the lowest total cost of ownership. We selected Orbotech’s solutions because they enable us to achieve our goals and are the best fit for our customers’ present and anticipated production and technology needs.”



“Orbotech’s solutions are a perfect fit for our strategy moving forward and our aim of building the most modern inner layer factory possible,” said Mr. Rico Schlüter, CTO of Unimicron Germany. “As the European PCB industry continues to make significant changes, we are determined to invest in state-of-the-art equipment that will grow with us.”