© Kongsberg Automotive

KA Easley closure means 97 layoffs

Kongsberg Automotive has decided that the Easley plant in the US will be closed, and that operations at the plant will be discontinued during the first quarter of 2018. It is part of the performance improvement plan announced in November 2016.

The Easley facility manufactures and supplies product for our FTS (Fluid Transfer Systems) business unit and employs 97 staff; all of which are affected by the closure.



'A very competitive market in the area of the Easley products has lead this plant to an uncompetitive position. This means there is a strong need to become more efficient and reduce costs, which can only be achieved by relocating the Easley manufacturing operations. The majority of production and equipment will be moved to a new KA facility in Mexico', a press release states.



This announcement represents the fourth plant closure announcement since November 2016 where the Sweden-headquartered company announced plans to close six manufacturing facilities.