New sales manager for Altus

© olivier26 dreamstime.com

Capital equipment distributor Altus has appointed a new sales manager to strengthen the department as the company continues to expand.

© Altus

Joe Booth will be responsible predominantly for the south of the UK, where he has experience in business strategies and development following his three years of employment at Thomson Reuters IP & Life Science team, where he supported pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.Richard Booth, Altus’ general manager said: “The business development and sales experience Joe brings with him to Altus will provide new perspective for our business and we look forward to his support in delivering innovative solutions to our customers.”Joe added: “It’s exciting to be a part of a company that is leading the way in the distribution of state-of-the-art capital equipment. I look forward to expanding Altus’ business and building on the existing strengths of the sales team.”