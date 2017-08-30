© alphaspirit dreamstime.com Electronics Production | August 30, 2017
Comtech awarded USD 8.6M contract modification from U.S. Army
Maryland-based Command & Control Technologies group has received a contract modification valued at USD 8.6 million from the U.S. Army Program Executive Office (PEO) Command, Control, Communications-Tactical (C3T).
The modification increases the total amount funded on this delivery order from USD 82.1 to 90.7 million and extends the period of performance through July 2018. The funding will provide enhanced communications infrastructure for U.S. forces in the Central Command (CENTCOM) Area of Responsibility (AOR).
“This award further illustrates that Comtech is making an important contribution to the mission of our Army customer by delivering reliable, secure communications systems,” said Fred Kornberg, President and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp.
