Norautron to manufacture SmartBadge for Sonitor

Sonitor Technologies AS, a provider of Real Time Location System (RTLS) solutions, has chosen Norautron to be their supplier for SmartBadge and next generation Location Transmitters.

Norautron AS has been chosen to be Sonitor’s production partner for their SmartBadge, a staff badge, as well as their next generation Location Transmitters for use with the Sonitor Sense RTLS Platform. The potential annual value of the contract is NOK 20 million.



Sonitor RTLS solutions aims to link the physical world with the IoT to provide real-time visibility and connected intelligence. The platform automatically tracks the real-time location of moveable equipment and people with room or sub-room level accuracy in complex, indoor environments, such as hospitals, clinics and ambulatory surgery centers.



The Sonitor Sense RTLS platform combines proprietary high definition Ultrasound technology with Wi-Fi and LF, delivering a scalable solution that supports a broad range of applications.



Two versions of the SmartBadge will be manufactured; with or without an alert function typically used for staff duress applications. Prototypes will be manufactured at Norautron in August and pre-production units later in the year. Full production of the SmartBadge will begin in the 1st quarter of 2018.