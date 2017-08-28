With 324km/h to Hyperloop fame

© WARR Hyperloop

Hyperloop sounded like a very distant future just a short while ago. But progress, in regards to the technology that will make the vision a reality, is being made.

Hyperloop pod run by team WARR pic.twitter.com/ntaMsoxkZE — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 28, 2017

SpaceX has held the second Hyperloop Pod design competition for students at its mile long test track. This time the teams – WARR Hyperloop out of Germany, Switzerland’s Swissloop and North America’s Paradigm – (the only three teams that made it through the preliminary test rounds) were battling it out to see who had the best design in terms of speed.And as it turns out, German engineering is not to be trifled with: the victory went to the WARR-team from the Technical University München. The team saw their pod make a run at a speed of 324km/h (201 mph). In contrast, the pod from Paradigm Hyperloop (104km/h) and that from Swissloop (39km/h) came in second and third respectively.