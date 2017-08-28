© Romeo Power

RAD signs strategic partnership with Romeo Power

Robotic Assistance Devices (RAD) has entered into an agreement with Romeo Power to outfit the SMP Robotics S5 Security Guard Robot with Romeo's lithium-ion energy solution.

RAD will exclusively use Romeo's power solution and similarly Romeo will only supply RAD as their exclusive security robot partner.



"This advanced battery from Romeo allows our autonomous security robot to patrol for longer periods of time, increasing its efficiency and operational success. As we gear up to deploy more advanced robotic solutions to the market, the battery life and power will be a critical feature we can offer to end users," said Steve Reinharz, President and Founder, RAD. "Additionally, Romeo Power is an ideal technology partner as it leads the charge in developing power solutions that drives today's modern technology deployments."



As part of the company's alliance, Romeo Power will deploy two S5 autonomous security guard robots at its Vernon, Calif., headquarters, to patrol its 113'000-square-foot manufacturing facility and the surrounding property.



"We are excited to have the opportunity to leverage RAD robotics to help increase safety, enhance productivity and control access to our facility," said Michael Patterson, CEO and Founder, Romeo Power. "Furthermore, our partnership with RAD will allow us to further refine the lithium-ion battery for use within the artificial intelligence market, which is expanding at a rapid rate."