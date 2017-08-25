© Enics Electronics Production | August 25, 2017
Extension of Enics' Elva plant ready for inauguration
Back in October 2016, EMS-provider Enics Group announced the expansion of its Enics Elva factory. The construction works have proceeded as planned and the opening of Enics Elva plant extension will take place in early September 2017.
“We have been on schedule with the construction works and can happily conclude that the factory extension is ready. We are now moving the production lines to the new facility. With 3000m2 of additional manufacturing floor space, we are ready to serve our existing and new customers,” says Jaanus Aal, Site Manager, Enics Elva.
With the new expansion, Enics Elva gains altogether 3'900m2 additional space, including 900m2 of office area. Planned investments in the years to come will exceed EUR 5 million. Enics Elva is mainly focusing on higher volume production for industrial electronics customers.
