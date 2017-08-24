© ICEYE Electronics Production | August 24, 2017
ICEYE raises funding to develop SAR microsatellite constellation
Finnland-based ICEYE, specialising in synthetic-aperture radar (SAR) technology for microsatellites, secured USD 13 million in new funding.
ICEYE will use the latest funding to scale up operations, including manufacturing of the company's SAR technology built from off-the-shelf components, and launch additional satellites. ICEYE plans to launch the first three microsatellites equipped with SAR sensors over the next 12 months, delivering earth observation data to select customers shortly thereafter.
"Having the support and insight from our investors will not only help ICEYE execute on our vision to democratise access to data worldwide, but it will also allow us to build out brand-new capabilities for our customers and partners," said Rafal Modrzewski, CEO and co-founder, ICEYE Oy. "ICEYE will use this capital infusion to continue growing operations, readying our technology for the next generation of SAR microsatellite constellations."
"ICEYE has a disruptive value proposition of making earth observation data and insights available at a refresh rate and cost that is orders of magnitude better than any system out there today. Rafal and his team are unleashing efficiency and innovation across wide sectors of our economy - insurance, construction and transportation to name a few," said Q Motiwala, managing director of Draper Nexus who will be joining ICEYE's board. "We are excited to partner with this incredible, passionate team that is bringing this game-changing technology to market."
"Having the support and insight from our investors will not only help ICEYE execute on our vision to democratise access to data worldwide, but it will also allow us to build out brand-new capabilities for our customers and partners," said Rafal Modrzewski, CEO and co-founder, ICEYE Oy. "ICEYE will use this capital infusion to continue growing operations, readying our technology for the next generation of SAR microsatellite constellations."
"ICEYE has a disruptive value proposition of making earth observation data and insights available at a refresh rate and cost that is orders of magnitude better than any system out there today. Rafal and his team are unleashing efficiency and innovation across wide sectors of our economy - insurance, construction and transportation to name a few," said Q Motiwala, managing director of Draper Nexus who will be joining ICEYE's board. "We are excited to partner with this incredible, passionate team that is bringing this game-changing technology to market."
Samsung remains 'Wild Card' on capital expenditures IC Insights has revised its outlook for semiconductor industry capital spending. The...
ICEYE raises funding to develop SAR microsatellite constellation Finnland-based ICEYE, specialising in synthetic-aperture radar (SAR)...
LG Electronics adds component manufacturing in USA Representing an LG investment of about USD 25 million, the project - production of advanced electric vehicle (EV) components - is supported by a USD 2.9 million capital grant under the Michigan Business Development Program...
Noca updates its machine park The Norwegian manufacturer continues to invest in new technology. The latest addition...
NAND Flash prices keep rising in 3Q17 DRAMeXchange, a division of TrendForce, reports that the NAND Flash market continued to...
JA Solar provides an update on Yangzhou facility fire It was back in July that a fire broke out in the middle of the night at Fab 7 of JA Solar’s cell...
Incap appoints new CEO Vesa Mäkelä has been appointed President and CEO for Incap Corporation as from 1 December...
Cars with a solar roof: Audi cooperates with Hanergy Thin-film solar cells in panoramic glass roofs of cars might be a reality sooner than you think. Audi and Alta Devices, a subsidiary of the Chinese solar-cell specialist, Hanergy, are working together on this development project.
Rimaster expands in Poland Swedish electronics manufacturer Rimaster is continuing its expansion. This...
German component distribution posts double-digit growth in... The German component distribution market (according to FBDi e.V.) grew 12.2% in the...
A3 reports record setting growth for robotics As expected, many records were set in the areas of robotics, machine vision, motion control and motor technology for the first half of 2017, writes The Association for Advancing Automation (A3).
Bombardier JV gets equipment order for Chengdu and Chongqing... Chinese joint venture Bombardier NUG Propulsion System Co. Ltd. (BNP) has signed two contracts...
Volvo and Geely to share technology - form LYNK & CO Volvo Cars and Geely Holding have completed the formation of two new entities to share...
Abax extends their partnership with Norautron Abax, which develops triplogs, GPS tracking, fleet management systems, entered into a...
Jenoptik acquires Five Lakes Automation Jenoptik has acquired 100 percent of the US process automation company, Five Lakes...
Construction work begins in Dierikon: Komax invests in the future The ground-breaking ceremony for a new-build Komax headquarter in Dierikon was held in mid-August 2017. Komax is investing over CHF 70 million (EUR 62 million); strengthening Switzerland as a business location.
Xerox, Parc partners with Innovation Lab to improve health care Xerox Corporation and Xerox company, PARC, will partner with the Innovation Lab, an Innovation...
Nano Dimension collaborates with Emona Instruments Israeli 3D printing company Nano Dimension, has via its subsidiary Nano Dimension Technologies...
SMK Electronics receives automotive certification for Hungarian facility SMK Electronics’ local manufacturing facility Békéscsaba, Hungary (SMK...
Delphi partners with Innoviz for LiDAR solutions Delphi Automotive has signed a commercial partnership agreement with Innoviz...
1H/2017 sales slightly down for Connect Group The 1st half of 2016 was impacted by the loss of a specific customer, ASML, at the...
Blast from the past – Volkswagen revives classic buss In early 2017, Volkswagen showed off the I.D. BUZZ concept car, a fully electric homage to the VW Microbus. Now, Volkswagen has taken the decision to put the concept car into production.
Chinese display manufacturer opens European HQ in Munich Holitech has been a display manufacturer on the Asian market for quite some time but in Europe, the company is almost unknown – something the company intends to change as it opens its European headquarters.
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments