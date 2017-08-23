© rimaster

Rimaster expands in Poland

Swedish electronics manufacturer Rimaster is continuing its expansion. This time the group has invested in its Polish manufacturing operations in order to meet growing demand.

Interest in Rimaster's development and manufacturing services for electrical systems and control panels have been growing steadily in the European market. A demand that Rimaster has chosen to respond to with heavy investments in its Polish manufacturing units.



Over the past few years, the company’s workforce has more than doubled, and today Rimaster has more than 600 employees at its two production facilities in Czaplinek and Borne Sulinowo. And at the same time, the plant in Borne Sulinowo has moved to new a premises and with that doubled its production area – an investment equivalent to approximately SEK 15 million (EUR 1.57 million).



"The move has resulted in new, efficient and flexible production lines that make it possible to meet customer demand and also creates conditions for continued growth," says Tomas Stålnert, CEO.