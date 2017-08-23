© begemot 30 dreamstime.com Analysis | August 23, 2017
German component distribution posts double-digit growth in second quarter
The German component distribution market (according to FBDi e.V.) grew 12.2% in the second quarter, with orders up almost 18%.
The second quarter of 2017 was extremely positive for the German component distributors. From April to June sales by companies registered with the Fachverband Bauelemente Distribution (FBDi e.V.) in Germany grew by 12.2% to 904 million euros - almost equaling the record Q1 result. The order situation remains positive, with an increase of 17.7% to 946 million euros. The book-to-bill rate was 1.05. As a result, the first half of the year has seen a record-breaking performance with sales of 1.8 billion euros and orders valued at 2 billion euros.
Once again, the strongest growth in Q2 was recorded by the electromechanical products, which grew by 22% to reach 93 million euros, followed by semiconductors – by far the strongest product group with an increase of almost 18% to 637 million euros. Passive components, which rose 5.2% to 121 million euros, could not quite match this result. Smaller product areas such as sensors or power supplies grew by 18.7% and 16% respectively. The breakdown of component types remained virtually unchanged with semiconductors accounting for 70%, passive 13%, electromechanics 10%, power supplies 3%, and the remainder spread across other components and assemblies.
FBDi Chairman of the Board of Directors Georg Steinberger remarked: “The positive order situation correlates with the shortage of semiconductor components and rising prices. We expect this situation to continue well into 2017. However, this order situation must be qualified somewhat by the fact that numerous duplicate postings due to component shortages may be distorting the market.”
Other than that, the risks previously outlined in May – product rationalisation by the manufacturers, intermittent allocation, significant linecard changes, technical and environmental directives – continue to apply. Another problem whose impact on the components industry has so far been difficult to quantify is the crisis in confidence in the German automotive industry. A collapse in sales of new diesel cars is widely anticipated. Steinberger adds: “This may have a serious impact on the electronics supply chain given that the German automotive industry accounts for 40% of the component market.”
Once again, the strongest growth in Q2 was recorded by the electromechanical products, which grew by 22% to reach 93 million euros, followed by semiconductors – by far the strongest product group with an increase of almost 18% to 637 million euros. Passive components, which rose 5.2% to 121 million euros, could not quite match this result. Smaller product areas such as sensors or power supplies grew by 18.7% and 16% respectively. The breakdown of component types remained virtually unchanged with semiconductors accounting for 70%, passive 13%, electromechanics 10%, power supplies 3%, and the remainder spread across other components and assemblies.
FBDi Chairman of the Board of Directors Georg Steinberger remarked: “The positive order situation correlates with the shortage of semiconductor components and rising prices. We expect this situation to continue well into 2017. However, this order situation must be qualified somewhat by the fact that numerous duplicate postings due to component shortages may be distorting the market.”
Other than that, the risks previously outlined in May – product rationalisation by the manufacturers, intermittent allocation, significant linecard changes, technical and environmental directives – continue to apply. Another problem whose impact on the components industry has so far been difficult to quantify is the crisis in confidence in the German automotive industry. A collapse in sales of new diesel cars is widely anticipated. Steinberger adds: “This may have a serious impact on the electronics supply chain given that the German automotive industry accounts for 40% of the component market.”
NAND Flash prices keep rising in 3Q17 DRAMeXchange, a division of TrendForce, reports that the NAND Flash market continued to...
JA Solar provides an update on Yangzhou facility fire It was back in July that a fire broke out in the middle of the night at Fab 7 of JA Solar’s cell...
Incap appoints new CEO Vesa Mäkelä has been appointed President and CEO for Incap Corporation as from 1 December...
Cars with a solar roof: Audi cooperates with Hanergy Thin-film solar cells in panoramic glass roofs of cars might be a reality sooner than you think. Audi and Alta Devices, a subsidiary of the Chinese solar-cell specialist, Hanergy, are working together on this development project.
Rimaster expands in Poland Swedish electronics manufacturer Rimaster is continuing its expansion. This...
German component distribution posts double-digit growth in... The German component distribution market (according to FBDi e.V.) grew 12.2% in the...
A3 reports record setting growth for robotics As expected, many records were set in the areas of robotics, machine vision, motion control and motor technology for the first half of 2017, writes The Association for Advancing Automation (A3).
Bombardier JV gets equipment order for Chengdu and Chongqing... Chinese joint venture Bombardier NUG Propulsion System Co. Ltd. (BNP) has signed two contracts...
Volvo and Geely to share technology - form LYNK & CO Volvo Cars and Geely Holding have completed the formation of two new entities to share...
Abax extends their partnership with Norautron Abax, which develops triplogs, GPS tracking, fleet management systems, entered into a...
Jenoptik acquires Five Lakes Automation Jenoptik has acquired 100 percent of the US process automation company, Five Lakes...
Construction work begins in Dierikon: Komax invests in the future The ground-breaking ceremony for a new-build Komax headquarter in Dierikon was held in mid-August 2017. Komax is investing over CHF 70 million (EUR 62 million); strengthening Switzerland as a business location.
Xerox, Parc partners with Innovation Lab to improve health care Xerox Corporation and Xerox company, PARC, will partner with the Innovation Lab, an Innovation...
Nano Dimension collaborates with Emona Instruments Israeli 3D printing company Nano Dimension, has via its subsidiary Nano Dimension Technologies...
SMK Electronics receives automotive certification for Hungarian facility SMK Electronics’ local manufacturing facility Békéscsaba, Hungary (SMK...
Delphi partners with Innoviz for LiDAR solutions Delphi Automotive has signed a commercial partnership agreement with Innoviz...
1H/2017 sales slightly down for Connect Group The 1st half of 2016 was impacted by the loss of a specific customer, ASML, at the...
Blast from the past – Volkswagen revives classic buss In early 2017, Volkswagen showed off the I.D. BUZZ concept car, a fully electric homage to the VW Microbus. Now, Volkswagen has taken the decision to put the concept car into production.
Chinese display manufacturer opens European HQ in Munich Holitech has been a display manufacturer on the Asian market for quite some time but in Europe, the company is almost unknown – something the company intends to change as it opens its European headquarters.
DMASS packs a wallop in 2Q/2017 The European semiconductor industry shows no signs of slowdown in Q2/2017.
Zestron Americas expands with new regional sales manager Zestron announces that the company is has added some new muscles to its operations in...
Kongsberg to supply satellite ground services to NASA Kongsberg Satellite Services (KSAT) has signed an expanded contract extension for satellite...
Jenoptik sells 3D laser machines to German car manufacturers Jenoptik reports that the company has sold 3D laser machines with an approximate...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments