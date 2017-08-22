© bombardier (illustration purpose only) Electronics Production | August 22, 2017
Bombardier JV gets equipment order for Chengdu and Chongqing underground
Chinese joint venture Bombardier NUG Propulsion System Co. Ltd. (BNP) has signed two contracts with the Chinese New United Group (NUG) to provide Bombardier Mitrac propulsion and control equipment for Chengdu Metro Line 6 and Chongqing Metro Line 4 projects respectively.
Together, the two contracts are valued at approximately CNY 531 million (EUR 68 million), with Bombardier Transportation’s direct share in the contracts valued at approximately EUR 7 million.
Jianwei Zhang, President of Bombardier China, said, “We are very happy to be selected by Chengdu and Chongqing customers to equip their local metro cars with MITRAC propulsion equipment and continuously power the rapid development of their urban mass transit systems with our proven and reliable technology. With the reliability, availability and energy efficiency of our Bombardier Mitrac propulsion technology, we are confident to help our customers to deliver passenger a more comfortable and reliable travel experience.”
Bombardier’s joint venture will provide engineering, manufacturing, testing, commissioning as well as the initial delivery of spare parts for the propulsion systems of 678 metro cars in Chengdu and Chongqing. The equipment for two contracts will be supplied from Bombardier Transportation’s facilities in Västerås (Sweden) and Changzhou (China).
