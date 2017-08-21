© nano dimension

Nano Dimension collaborates with Emona Instruments

Israeli 3D printing company Nano Dimension, has via its subsidiary Nano Dimension Technologies Ltd., initiated collaboration with Emona InstrumentsPty Ltd, develop the commercial and service infrastructure to commence sales of the DragonFly 2020 3D printer in Australia.

Emona InstrumentsPty Ltd, is a supplier of electronic test and measuring instruments, 3D printers and additive manufacturing solutions. The Emona Group of companies was established in 1979 and its operations combine imports, manufacturing and exports, with offices around Australia and international sales offices in Auckland, New Zealand and Denver, USA.



“Emona Instruments has nearly 40 years of experience in meeting the needs of the Australian electronics manufacturing industry, and more recently, Australia’s 3D printing communities,” said Simon Fried, Chief Business Officer of Nano Dimension. “We are delighted to collaborate with them as we introduce this exciting technology.”



“Emona Instruments sees great potential for this technology in the Australian market,” said Mark Breznik, Marketing Manager of Emona Instruments. “More agile hardware development by leveraging truly 3D printed electronics is a significant capability for the electronics community.”