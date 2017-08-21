© holitech Electronics Production | August 21, 2017
Chinese display manufacturer opens European HQ in Munich
Holitech has been a display manufacturer on the Asian market for quite some time but in Europe, the company is almost unknown – something the company intends to change as it opens its European headquarters.
The European HQ, located in Munich, will be focusing on developing their customer base on the European market. The company is also planning on building its own small and medium-sized production facility within the coming years.
Holitech Technology Corporation was founded in 2004 and now employs around 24’000 people in China alone.
“Holitech has the entire value-added chain under one roof,” says Philipp Kirschenhofer, Managing Director of Holitech Europe GmbH, stating that this is the company’s unique positioning feature. In Asia, the display manufacturer operates around 30 production facilities. “This makes us independent of component suppliers and we can be flexible in responding to individual customer requirements. In addition, we are also able to offer interesting price structures through our complete in-house production” explains Kirschenhofer.
Focus on the IoT and automotive industry
The product portfolio ranges from active and passive TFT-LCDs and OLEDs to bi-stable e-paper displays. The latter are particularly interesting for applications in the areas of Internet of Things and Smart Home. Together with a German telecommunications and network company, Holitech plans to launch a thermostat application in autumn. The e-paper products used for this purpose can be produced at a low cost and are preferred for use in battery-saving applications. Another important target group are the major automotive suppliers, which have special requirements for camera and biometry modules as well as for custom display products and touch panels.
“Even if Holitech is already very successful in Asia, we have to establish our brand here on the European market and to position Holitech as a reliable and innovative partner. We are going to expand our customer and distribution network in the coming months, and we plan to produce prototypes, small and medium-sized units over the next few years” says Kirschenhofer, explaining the company’s plans. In the automotive industry alone, Holitech Europe is aiming at sales of approximately USD 380 million for 2022.
