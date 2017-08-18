© Göpel Electronics Production | August 18, 2017
Magneti Marelli adds Goepel equipment
Italian automotive supplier Magneti Marelli has invested in two X-ray inspection systems from Goepel electronic for quality assurance of electronic assemblies.
At production sites in France and Slovakia, the X Line · 3D systems are used to inspect high-complexity PCBs.
"Electronic assemblies for automobiles are subject to particularly high quality requirements by the manufacturers. The X Line · 3D is an inline X-ray system for 3D inspection of non-visible or concealed solder joints in large-scale production. The three-dimensional X-ray inspection covers both top and bottom sides within a continuous process", a press release states.
