Magneti Marelli adds Goepel equipment

Italian automotive supplier Magneti Marelli has invested in two X-ray inspection systems from Goepel electronic for quality assurance of electronic assemblies.

At production sites in France and Slovakia, the X Line · 3D systems are used to inspect high-complexity PCBs.



"Electronic assemblies for automobiles are subject to particularly high quality requirements by the manufacturers. The X Line · 3D is an inline X-ray system for 3D inspection of non-visible or concealed solder joints in large-scale production. The three-dimensional X-ray inspection covers both top and bottom sides within a continuous process", a press release states.