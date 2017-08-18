© speedboard

Another year of strong sales and profit growth for Speedboard

UK CEM, Speedboard Assembly Services, has closed its 2016-2017 financial year with a turnover of GBP 12.5 million, up 12% from the previous year.

The company attributes the growth to its new business wins and increased volumes of work from existing customers, some of which have moved away from dual-sourcing arrangements to make Speedboard their ‘virtual shop floor’ single source.



“2016-2017 was another significant year for Speedboard. We’ve continued our track record of delivering compelling growth and achieving strong underlying profitability. It demonstrates that our approach to business and supporting customers in ways most CEMs are unwilling to entertain are the way forward,” comments Neil Owen, Speedboard’s Managing Director.



Following the year-on-year growth, Speedboard announced earlier this year that it is investing for the future by expanding its shop floor, and the extra 3’000 square feet of space gives the facility a total of 25’000 square feet. This extra capacity provides allows the CEM to carry out more Final Assembly work on its shop floor.



The company’s previous fiscal year (2015-2016) closed at GBP 11.1 million, up circa 20% on the fiscal year before that.