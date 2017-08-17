© ericsson Electronics Production | August 17, 2017
Ericsson to let 25'000 employees go?
Mobile telecom company Ericsson may lay off around 25'000 employees outside Sweden, media reports suggest.
Speculations see Ericsson planning a substantial cost savings program with up to 25'000 layoffs.
The Swedish telecom manufacturer released the following statement regarding those media reports:
Ericsson has previously communicated that a key component in the company's focused business strategy is to reduce costs and increase efficiency. In connection with the Q2 report 2017, Ericsson communicated that the company, in light of the current market outlook, will accelerate the planned actions to ensure that the target of doubling the 2016 operating margin beyond 2018 can be met. Actions will be taken primarily in service delivery and common costs, but do not include R&D. The plan is to implement cost savings with an annual run rate effect of at least SEK 10 b. by mid-2018, of which approximately half will be related to common costs.
Ericsson has not communicated which specific units or countries that could be affected. It is too early to talk about specific measures or exclude any country. As Ericsson executes on these plans to save costs, the company will communicate this, and to what extent employees could be affected.
The Swedish telecom manufacturer released the following statement regarding those media reports:
Ericsson has previously communicated that a key component in the company's focused business strategy is to reduce costs and increase efficiency. In connection with the Q2 report 2017, Ericsson communicated that the company, in light of the current market outlook, will accelerate the planned actions to ensure that the target of doubling the 2016 operating margin beyond 2018 can be met. Actions will be taken primarily in service delivery and common costs, but do not include R&D. The plan is to implement cost savings with an annual run rate effect of at least SEK 10 b. by mid-2018, of which approximately half will be related to common costs.
Ericsson has not communicated which specific units or countries that could be affected. It is too early to talk about specific measures or exclude any country. As Ericsson executes on these plans to save costs, the company will communicate this, and to what extent employees could be affected.
Manual parking is a thing of the past At the Mercedes-Benz Museum parking garage in Stuttgart, Bosch and Daimler have made automated valet parking a reality.
Ericsson to let 25'000 employees go? Mobile telecom company Ericsson may lay off around 25'000 employees outside...
Construction is now underway for Unimicron Germany Now it's official: Unimicron Germany – formerly Ruwel – has received the building permit for...
Saab delivers training systems to Estonian army Defence and security company Saab has signed a contract with the Estonian Armed Forces to...
Sony UK TEC has grown along with Rapberry Pi Back in late July, Sony UK Technology Centre celebrated yet another manufacturing...
Autoliv teams up with Seeing Machines to monitor drivers Automotive safety company Autoliv is collaborating with Seeing Machines to develop next...
Saab signs five year frame purchase agreemet Norautron Swedish defence and Security company Saab has signed a five year frame purchase agreement with Norautron, and at the same time selected the company as a manufacturing partner for system critical components to Saab radar...
Cicor is on track – progress in all areas Boudry (Switzerland) headquartered EMS-provider Cicor showed strong sales...
YoY gain of 3.6 percent for 2Q/17 notebook shipments Market research firm TrendForce reports that the global notebook shipments for this second quarter registered a sequential quarterly increase of 5.7 percent and a year-on-year increase of 3.6 percent, totalling 39.96...
Fiat Chrysler joins BMW-Intel autonomous driving alliance BMW Group, Intel, Mobileye and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) have signed a memorandum of...
Zecotek receives LFS scintillation crystal order Zecotek Photonics has received an order for its Lutetium Fine Silicate (LFS) scintillation crystals...
Intel CEO leaves American Manufacturing Council Violent clashes in Charlottesville (USA) have had not only political consequences. Brian Krzanich...
OSI System secures Inspection contract OSI Systems has been awarded a USD 40 million contract from an (unnamed) customer. The...
Dräxlmaier to start production at new plant in Moldova Dräxlmaier, the German automotive supplier, is gearing up to start production at its new...
MicroCare names new manufacturing manager MicroCare Corp. has promoted Mr. Luis Rodriguez to the post of Manufacturing Manager. He will...
DRAM, NAND Flash, Automotive Analog/Logic among best-growing ICs IC Insights has revised its outlook and analysis of the IC industry. Among the revisions is a complete update of forecast growth rates of the 33 main product categories classified by the World Semiconductor Trade Statistics...
Camtek and Sun Chemical establish strategic cooperation In the framework of this cooperation, Sun will develop liquid solder mask ink to be used...
KAMIC Group acquires Instrumentcompaniet AS KAMIC Group has signed an agreement to acquire all of the shares in Norway-based...
Atlas Elektronik UK delivers multi-role workboats to UK MOD Atlas Elektronik UK (AEUK) has been awarded a contract valued at GBP 48 million for the supply...
2Q server DRAM revenue of Top3 rose by 30.1% sequentially For 2Q, the total server DRAM revenue of the global top three DRAM makers – Samsung, SK...
Orbotech wins USD 40 million in orders Orbotech has received orders totalling approximately USD 40 million from TFT LCD panel...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments