Construction is now underway for Unimicron Germany

Now it's official: Unimicron Germany – formerly Ruwel – has received the building permit for its large-scale investment in the city of Geldern.

After the finalisation of the construction documentation, along with extensive calculations and necessary expertise, the PCB manufacturer, submitted the last documents for the building permit to the city of Geldern in June.



“I am very happy, that the cooperation with all involved authorities has worked really well. So that we could approve this, for all parties important, building project in a short time”, explained Geldern's mayor Sven Kaiser.



Managing Director Gerard van Dierendonck was also very happy about the result. “We have always stated that we want to keep our production site in Geldern and we have already ordered machines and equipment for millions of Euro for our future here. I am very pleased that the authorities are now giving us 'green light' for the reconstruction of our production facility”, he explained.



The reconstruction of the innerlayer plant is on a total floor space of 57’000 cubic meters with an effective area of 7’100 cubic meters. The dimensions of the new production hall are 150 meters in length, 46 meters in width and 8 meters in height.