Camtek and Sun Chemical establish strategic cooperation
In the framework of this cooperation, Sun will develop liquid solder mask ink to be used in Camtek's inkjet system for PCB applications.
The resulting ink may also target all other end user markets for PCB manufacturing, including the high-end automotive sector, with soldermask technology capable of meeting the most stringent OEM specifications, and the parties will share profits derived from the ink developed.
“This is a great opportunity for Sun Chemical to work with an established advanced equipment manufacturer like Camtek,” said Tony Searle, Circuits Business Manager, Sun Chemical. “The agreement brings our wealth of experience with inkjet technologies and applies it to the PCB industry.”
“We are very pleased to form this strategic cooperation with Sun Chemical, bringing to the table very significant experience with chemicals and inks for electronic manufacturing, especially soldermask,” said Rafi Amit, CEO, Camtek. ”Our two companies have highly complementary expertise and working together will be highly synergistic. As an addition to our own ink-development capabilities - this presents a significant stride forward in our efforts to commercialize the inkjet technology for PCBs.”
