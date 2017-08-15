© The Linde Group Electronics Production | August 15, 2017
Linde invests EUR 30 million in Malaysia
Linde Malaysia will invest EUR 30 million to expand its gas and liquid production capacities to meet growing customer demands in central Malaysia. The new air separation unit (ASU) will be integrated into Linde’s pipeline supply network of existing plants in Malaysia.
Linde will construct and commission a new gas and liquid producing air separation unit (ASU) at its site in Hicom Industrial Estate (Hicom). The new ASU will be integrated into the pipeline supply network of existing plants which Linde operates in Bukit Raja and Hicom. The investment will enable Linde to meet forecast growth in the central Malaysian region through the next decade. The expansion project is expected to be completed by 2018.
The facility will also form the cornerstone of a renewed and expanding oxygen supply scheme to leading Japanese glass manufacturer, Nippon Electric Glass Malaysia (NEGM).
“Producing innovative and high quality glass solutions demands that we maintain the strictest quality standards in our manufacturing processes and materials. For 20 years, Linde has supplied Nippon Electric Glass Malaysia with consistent and reliable gas solutions to fuel our manufacturing processes, growing together with us. We are delighted to be able to continue this relationship into the next decade.” said Mr Masaya Kubo, Managing Director, NEGM.
Mr Rob Hughes, Linde’s Regional Managing Director, South Asia and ASEAN said, “Asia continues to be a driver of realisable and profitable growth for Linde as industrial production in the region continues to grow. Malaysia is a key contributor to our growth strategy in Asia and our track record of steady investment of over EUR 230 million (MYR 1 billion) in the past two years underscores our commitment and optimism about Asia.”
Mr Connell Zhang, Managing Director for Linde Malaysia, said the growing demand for liquid products reflects a positive outlook in the Malaysian market. “There continues to be a healthy growth momentum and expansion activities across a variety of industries in the central region. Our latest investment further strengthens Linde’s position as a reliable and efficient provider of top quality industrial gases to NEGM and other customers in Malaysia.”
Available liquid product from this new investment will also serve the needs of customers from a variety of industries throughout central Malaysia, including electronics, healthcare, food and beverage, metallurgy and glass.
The expansion of Linde’s production capacity in Hicom is the latest in a series of Linde investments in Malaysia. Early last year, Linde announced plans to build an ASU in East Malaysia, expected to come online this year. Linde and Petronas Gas Berhad have also announced a joint venture to invest EUR 150 million to build an ASU at the Pengerang Integrated Petroleum Complex. More recently, Linde launched Southeast Asia’s first automated cylinder filling plant in Banting, Malaysia which has a maximum annual filling capacity of over two million cylinders.
The facility will also form the cornerstone of a renewed and expanding oxygen supply scheme to leading Japanese glass manufacturer, Nippon Electric Glass Malaysia (NEGM).
“Producing innovative and high quality glass solutions demands that we maintain the strictest quality standards in our manufacturing processes and materials. For 20 years, Linde has supplied Nippon Electric Glass Malaysia with consistent and reliable gas solutions to fuel our manufacturing processes, growing together with us. We are delighted to be able to continue this relationship into the next decade.” said Mr Masaya Kubo, Managing Director, NEGM.
Mr Rob Hughes, Linde’s Regional Managing Director, South Asia and ASEAN said, “Asia continues to be a driver of realisable and profitable growth for Linde as industrial production in the region continues to grow. Malaysia is a key contributor to our growth strategy in Asia and our track record of steady investment of over EUR 230 million (MYR 1 billion) in the past two years underscores our commitment and optimism about Asia.”
Mr Connell Zhang, Managing Director for Linde Malaysia, said the growing demand for liquid products reflects a positive outlook in the Malaysian market. “There continues to be a healthy growth momentum and expansion activities across a variety of industries in the central region. Our latest investment further strengthens Linde’s position as a reliable and efficient provider of top quality industrial gases to NEGM and other customers in Malaysia.”
Available liquid product from this new investment will also serve the needs of customers from a variety of industries throughout central Malaysia, including electronics, healthcare, food and beverage, metallurgy and glass.
The expansion of Linde’s production capacity in Hicom is the latest in a series of Linde investments in Malaysia. Early last year, Linde announced plans to build an ASU in East Malaysia, expected to come online this year. Linde and Petronas Gas Berhad have also announced a joint venture to invest EUR 150 million to build an ASU at the Pengerang Integrated Petroleum Complex. More recently, Linde launched Southeast Asia’s first automated cylinder filling plant in Banting, Malaysia which has a maximum annual filling capacity of over two million cylinders.
Camtek and Sun Chemical establish strategic cooperation In the framework of this cooperation, Sun will develop liquid solder mask ink to be used...
KAMIC Group acquires Instrumentcompaniet AS KAMIC Group has signed an agreement to acquire all of the shares in Norway-based...
Atlas Elektronik UK delivers multi-role workboats to UK MOD Atlas Elektronik UK (AEUK) has been awarded a contract valued at GBP 48 million for the supply...
2Q server DRAM revenue of Top3 rose by 30.1% sequentially For 2Q, the total server DRAM revenue of the global top three DRAM makers – Samsung, SK...
Orbotech wins USD 40 million in orders Orbotech has received orders totalling approximately USD 40 million from TFT LCD panel...
Aspocomp with net sales increase in 2Q/2017 “Sales growth continued in the second quarter. Net sales amounted to EUR 5.6 million...
Heraeus appeals Taiwan regional court decision Heraeus Photovoltaics has appealed against the Taiwanese Regional Intellectual Property...
Future signs Power Integrations Power Integrations, specialising in ICs for AC-DC, LED lighting and gate driver applications...
Comtech to supply military communications amplifiers Santa Clara, California-based Comtech Xicom Technology Inc. received USD 1.9 million of...
Data Modul with new assembly line A new ESD model assembly line was recently put into operation at the Data Modul Weikersheim (Germany) production site.
Germany’s biggest EMS providers In the run up to the release of its annual strategic analysis of the European EMS industry Reed Electronics Research has updated its ranking for Top 10 leading German EMS providers for 2016.
Oryx Vision saises $50M to build LiDAR for autonomous vehicles Oryx uses microscopic light-sensing antennas to build a powerful LiDAR, which the...
Panasonic completes its acquisition of Zetes Industries Panasonic Corporation has completed the acquisition of 100% of outstanding shares of...
Despite growing domestic demand, nearly 30 U.S. solar factories shutter Nearly 30 U.S. crystalline-silicon solar technology manufacturing sites have closed down since...
Jabil and eyeSight Technologies partner on in-car sensing Jabil and eyeSight Technologies has entered into a new partnership in which they aim to develop next-generation in-car sensing technology that delivers advanced levels of driver monitoring and gesture control.
LCD TV panel market see steeper price decline in August Prices of LCD TV panels of all sizes have started to soften from June and are now on a...
GomSpace closes order for a nano-satellite platform for German Aerospace Center’ GomSpace ApS, a subsidiary of GomSpace Group AB, has closed an order for delivery of a...
IMI’s revenues grew 22% in the first half of 2017 EMS provider Integrated Micro-Electronics Inc., reports that its first half revenues...
Faraday Future shows off new California manufacturing facility Electric car company, Faraday Future, has signed a lease on its new manufacturing facility, and began the process of clean-up to prepare the new site for the move-in of manufacturing equipment.
Global smartphone production volume at 324M units in 2Q TrendForce’s latest smartphone market research finds flat growth in the global production...
Lockheed Martin and vegetation health and carbon monitoring Scientists aim to get a better understanding of our planet’s carbon cycle and vegetation...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments