© pichetw dreamstime.com

2Q server DRAM revenue of Top3 rose by 30.1% sequentially

For 2Q, the total server DRAM revenue of the global top three DRAM makers – Samsung, SK Hynix and Micron – jumped by 30.1 percent compared with the prior quarter, as ASPs of server DRAM products remained high on continuing undersupply, says DRAMeXchange, a division of TrendForce.