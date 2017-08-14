© evertiq

Future signs Power Integrations

Power Integrations, specialising in ICs for AC-DC, LED lighting and gate driver applications, signed a worldwide distribution agreement with Future Electronics.

Commented Ben Sutherland, vice president of worldwide sales at Power Integrations: “Power supply, lighting and IGBT sub-system developers using PI products will have access to excellent technical help and pre- and post-sales support from Future’s highly capable field applications engineering and support team. We look forward to leveraging the impressive reach and design capabilities of Future’s experienced, highly technical sales force to identify new customers and drive increased design activity.”



Replied Matthew Rotholz, vice president of marketing for Future Electronics: “Power Integrations’ energy-efficient, highly integrated ICs and gate drivers will benefit our customers by enhancing system reliability, reducing design cycle time and increasing competitiveness. We are delighted to add such an innovative and well-respected supplier to our linecard.”