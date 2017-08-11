© head off dreamstime.com Electronics Production | August 11, 2017
Germany’s biggest EMS providers
In the run up to the release of its annual strategic analysis of the European EMS industry Reed Electronics Research has updated its ranking for Top 10 leading German EMS providers for 2016.
Although still dominated by domestic companies, and in particular Zollner, the two foreign-owned companies within the ranking have gained market share. Based on provisional figures Asteelflash has moved into second place while Neways was ranked fourth.
Top 10 German EMS Providers – 2016
- Zollner
- Asteelflash, France
- Leesys
- Neways, Netherlands
- TQ Group
- BMK Group
- Katek
- Prettl Electronics
- ML&S
- Tonfunk
