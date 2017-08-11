Germany’s biggest EMS providers

© head off dreamstime.com

In the run up to the release of its annual strategic analysis of the European EMS industry Reed Electronics Research has updated its ranking for Top 10 leading German EMS providers for 2016.

Top 10 German EMS Providers – 2016

Zollner Asteelflash, France Leesys Neways, Netherlands TQ Group BMK Group Katek Prettl Electronics ML&S Tonfunk

Although still dominated by domestic companies, and in particular Zollner, the two foreign-owned companies within the ranking have gained market share. Based on provisional figures Asteelflash has moved into second place while Neways was ranked fourth.With four manufacturing sites in the country Asteelflash has seen its revenues from its German operations more than doubled between 2014 and 2016 the company moving from sixth to second in the ranking over the period.