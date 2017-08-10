© tamas ambrits dreamstime.com Electronics Production | August 10, 2017
GomSpace closes order for a nano-satellite platform for German Aerospace Center’
GomSpace ApS, a subsidiary of GomSpace Group AB, has closed an order for delivery of a nano-satellite platform for the German Aerospace Center’s (“DLR”) demonstration of the OSIRIS optical demonstration payload.
In the framework of the OSIRIS program, DLR develops highly compact optical communication payloads for small LEO spacecrafts together with their cooperation partner Tesat-Spacecom GmbH & Co KG. The total order value amounts to approximately EUR 500,000. Delivery will take place in 2018.
