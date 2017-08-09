© kinball electronics

Kimball Romania receives automotive certification

Recently, Kimball Electronics – Romania received the certifications for TS16949:2009 and ISO9001:2015.

The facility – located in Olympia Park, Remetea Mare, near the Timisoara airport – opened in November of 2015. The site includes a 6’150 square meter facility that contains multiple production lines, an engineering and quality laboratory, and warehouse space. Production began near the end of the calendar year in 2015 and has ramped-up to now include multiple customers in the Industrial, Automotive, and Public Safety markets.



The facility serves customers in three of the four of the Kimball Electronics market verticals: Automotive, Industrial, and Public Safety.