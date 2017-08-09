© dirk ercken dreamstime.com Electronics Production | August 09, 2017
Gerry Fay joins Sanmina as executive VP and Chief Business Officer
At Sanmina, Gerry Fay will have responsibility for business and corporate development, quality, procurement, engineering, marketing and product groups.
"Jure and I are excited to have Gerry join Sanmina's leadership team," stated Bob Eulau, Sanmina's Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. "Gerry brings broad experience in sales and operations and his leadership will be instrumental as we continue to execute Sanmina's strategy.
Fay brings over 30 years of diverse electronics industry experience to Sanmina. Most recently he served as Global President at Avnet. Previous roles at Avnet included Chief Global Logistics and Operations Officer; and Senior Vice President of Global Strategic Accounts at Avnet United, a division of Avnet.
"This is an exciting time in Sanmina's history. Sanmina has tremendous global capability and an amazing potential for growth," said Gerry Fay. "I look forward to working with the Sanmina team around the world to deliver value to our customers. Sanmina has a great customer base from which we can continue to build."
As previously announced, current Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Bob Eulau, will assume the Chief Executive Officer role, effective October 2, 2017.
