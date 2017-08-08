© bombardier

Bombardier’s Chinese JV secures Nanchang Metro order

Bombardier NUG Propulsion System Co. Ltd. has signed two contracts with the Chinese New United Group (NUG) to provide Bombardier MITRAC propulsion and control equipment for Nanchang Metro Line 3 and the Line 2 Extension Project.

Together, the two contracts are valued at approximately CNY 204 million (EUR 26 million), with Bombardier Transportation’s direct share in the contracts valued EUR 2 million.



Bombardier owns 50 percent of the shares in BNP which was established in 2003 and is jointly controlled by Bombardier and the Chinese New United Group.



Jianwei Zhang, President of Bombardier China, said, “We are very proud to support the Chinese market by equipping metro cars with our MITRAC propulsion equipment and to continuously power the rapid development of Chinese urban mass transit systems with our proven and reliable technology. As always, we support and serve our customers during the operation with a complete range of high quality services over the full product lifetime. With our global network and strong local presence in China, we can follow and serve our customers whenever needed.”



Nanchang Metro aims to accommodate a passenger increase by extending lines and adding additional vehicles. In support of this project, Bombardier’s joint venture will provide engineering, manufacturing, testing, commissioning as well as the initial delivery of spare parts for the propulsion systems of 264 metro cars. This includes 192 metro cars on Nanchang Metro Line 3 as well as another 72 cars for the Nanchang Metro Line 2 Extension.



The equipment for the contract will be supplied from Bombardier Transportation’s facilities in Västerås (Sweden) and Changzhou (China).