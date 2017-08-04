© precise biometrics (illustration purpose only) Electronics Production | August 04, 2017
exceet with two new locations in Italy
In establishing exceet Card Italia s.r.l., which will operate from a facility in Benevento near Naples and a sales office in Milan, exceet Card Group is laying the groundwork for expanding its business on the Italian market.
With plants in Austria, Germany and the Czech Republic, the exceet Card Group produces more than 500 million plastic cards per year, focusing on banking, transportation, access and loyalty.
Exceet was able to recruit smartcard veteran and banking specialist Edoardo Baumgartner to head the new company. “We have set ourselves the goal of massively expanding our market share in Italy. With his team, Edoardo Baumgartner has been successfully active in the banking segment for decades, and this makes him the ideal candidate for our initiative”, says Ulrich Reutner, CEO of exceet Card Group AG. Robert Wolny, member of the Managing Board of exceet Card Group AG adds: “It was important for usto partner up with the right player – one who not only knows the Italian market, but is also intimately familiar with the relevant products and processes and brings all the necessary prerequisites to the table, e.g. MasterCard and Visa certification. We have found this company in Metalplex S.p.A. I’m very pleased that as a minority shareholder of exceet Card Italia, Metalplex will also be our partner in strategic terms.”
The new personalization facility will serve as a backup location in disaster recovery scenarios for the existing personalization facilities in Germany and Austria.
