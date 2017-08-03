© ABB Electronics Production | August 03, 2017
ABB wins USD 30 million order to strengthen power infrastructure in Iraq
ABB has won an order to supply and install a substation at the 3,000 megawatt (MW) Rumaila power plant, located in the Basra region of southern Iraq. The completed power plant will be operated by Shamara Holding Group (SHG), one of Iraq’s largest private industrial conglomerates and an independent power producer.
The Rumaila power plant is expected to increase power generation capacity by about 20 percent and address acute shortages of electricity, hampering economic growth in the country. The order was booked in the second quarter of 2017.
The 3,000 MW from the Rumaila power plant will add to Iraq’s current generation of 13'000 MW, which is short of the country’s peak load demand of about 23'000 MW. Iraq balances its high power demand and low supply capacity through load shedding, which means power is only available to its 34 million citizens for about 15 hours each day. The addition of new generating plants will increase electricity supply, and support economic growth.
ABB will design, engineer, supply and install the 400 kilovolt (kV) air insulated switchgear (AIS) substation, which will be equipped with technology and instrument transformers from ABB. The substation will also be equipped with advanced digital control, protection and telecommunication systems.
“Our advanced substation solution will help bring much needed electricity to the region by expanding capacity and strengthening Iraq’s power infrastructure, bringing much needed power to consumers”, said Claudio Facchin, president of ABB’s Power Grids division. “This project adds to our extensive installed base in the region and supports our Next Level strategic thrust on growing markets.”
