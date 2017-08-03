© lockheed martin

Lockheed Martin invests USD 350 million in satellite production facility

Preliminary construction is underway on a new, USD 350 million Lockheed Martin facility that will produce next-generation satellites. The new facility is located on the company's Waterton Canyon campus near Denver.

The new Gateway Center, slated for completion in 2020, includes a high bay clean room capable of simultaneously building a spectrum of satellites from micro to macro. It includes an expansive thermal vacuum chamber to simulate the harsh environment of space, an anechoic chamber for highly perceptive testing of sensors and communications systems, and an advanced test operations and analysis center. The Gateway Center will be certified to security standards required to support vital national security missions.



"This is our factory of the future: agile, efficient and packed with innovations. We'll be able to build satellites that communicate with front-line troops, explore other planets, and support unique missions," said Rick Ambrose, executive vice president of Lockheed Martin Space Systems. "You could fit the Space Shuttle in the high bay with room to spare. That kind of size and versatility means we'll be able to maximize economies of scale, and with all of our test chambers under one roof, we can streamline and speed production."



"Aerospace is an engine of innovation and growth for America, and we're investing in infrastructure and technology to help strengthen the nation's leadership in military and commercial space and scientific exploration," added Ambrose. "We're transforming every aspect of our operations to help our customers stay ahead of a rapidly-changing landscape. The Gateway Center, coupled with advancements in 3D printing, virtual reality design and smart payloads, will deliver game-changing innovations while saving our customers time and money."