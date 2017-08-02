© Bosch

Breaking ground in Nanjing: Bosch invests EUR 100 million

The Bosch Group is further extending its manufacturing capacity in China. The supplier of technology and services is investing nearly EUR 100 million in a new plant in the south-eastern Chinese city of Nanjing.

Starting in 2019, the plant with a surface of approx. 20'000 square-meters will manufacture Bosch’s iBooster for customers in Asia Pacific. This vacuum-independent electromechanical brake booster is a key component for electromobility and driver assistance systems. “China is the world’s largest automotive market. Our new plant in Nanjing is a reaction to the increasing demand in China for solutions that enable automated and electric driving,” says Dr. Dirk Hoheisel, a member of the board of management of Robert Bosch GmbH. “It will allow us to offer our customers in China products and services that are tailored to the requirements of the local market.”