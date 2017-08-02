© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com

Comtech awarded contract modification from U.S. Army

Maryland-based Command & Control Technologies group (part of Comtech’s Government Solutions segment) has received a contract modification valued at USD 2.1 million from the U. S. Army Project Manager (PM) Warfighter Information Network- Tactical (WIN-T).

The modification increases the total amount funded on this delivery order from USD 22.1 million to USD 24.2 million. The funding will provide enhanced communications infrastructure for U.S. forces in the Central Command (CENTCOM) Area of Responsibility (AOR).



“Comtech has established itself as a trusted provider to the maneuver elements of the armed forces by delivering reliable, secure communications systems,” said Fred Kornberg, President and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. “This award further illustrates that Comtech is making an important contribution to their mission success.”