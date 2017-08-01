© advantech Electronics Production | August 01, 2017
Advantech expands European Design-in Center
Due to the increasing demand for application specific embedded computing systems and solutions, Advantech is investing in and expanding its centralised European engineering services within its Competence and Design-In Centre at its European Headquarters in Germering, Germany.
Advantech’s expansion and investment will also include advancements being made to its Innovation Hub, which is also situated at Germering, Germany.
"Our customers demand professional and fast design-in support as well as advice on customer-specific systems and solutions and in particularly competitive prices. The Advantech Europe Engineering Center in Germering offers its customers an immense range of products in combination with a highly qualified German design team, which stands for 'Engineered in Germany' quality. We offer a highly efficient and, above all, stable set-up. In addition, we are supported by of our well-established headquarter in Taiwan, a region that is clearly a leader in electronics manufacturing. This combination makes our solution offering in Germering strong and powerful. We want to not only maintain this attractiveness, but also to expand our capacities through our investments in our consulting, conceptual and design-in capabilities and of course, with high loyalty to our partners", explains Hans-Peter Nüdling, Head of the embedded IoT business of Advantech in Europe and Managing Director of Advantech-DLoG. "In Europe, we are focusing on the country-specific requirements as well as our strategic vertical target markets for embedded components, boards and systems. It is also important for us to work closely with eco partners in the IoT environment, which are complementary to our IoT relevant hardware and software portfolio."
