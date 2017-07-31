© Note Electronics Production | July 31, 2017
Note increased sales with 9% in 2Q/2017
Swedish EMS-provider Note achieved sales of SEK 585.5 million (EUR 61 million) in the first half-year. Adjusted for the divestment of the Norwegian operation (in the second quarter of the previous year), sales growth was 8 percent.
"I am delighted that our market efforts start to show results–in Q2 sales in our units increased by 12 percent. We still win new customers' confidence and new exciting projects to our already strong customer base. Our recently announced collaboration with innovator myFC, as well as several ongoing projects in the Internet of Things, represent great growth opportunities for us. Growth combined with cost reductions means that we will continue to strengthen our profitability. During the second quarter, our operating margin improved by 1.1 percentage points to 6.6 percent. We are financially well-equipped for the future–our balance sheet is one of the strongest in the industry with an equity ratio of just over 46 percent," says Per Ovrén, CEO and President.
Financial performance April–June
Financial performance January–June
*EUR 1 = SEK 9.52789
Financial performance April–June
- Sales increased by 9% to *SEK 308.4 (282.4) million. Excluding divestments, sales increased by 12 percent.
- Operating profit rose to SEK 20.3 (15.4) million.
- Operating margin expanded by 1.1 percentage points to 6.6 percent (5.5%).
- Profit after financial items increased to SEK 19.3 (13.6) million.
- Profit after tax rose to SEK 11.6 (11.0) million, corresponding to SEK 0.40 (0.38) per share, of which SEK -0.14 (-) consisted of write-down of foreign deferred taxes.
- Cash flow after investments amounted to SEK 1.3 (4.1) million, or SEK 0.05 (0.14) per share.
Financial performance January–June
- Sales increased by 4% to SEK 585.5 (561.5) million. Excluding divestments, sales increased by 8 percent.
- Operating profit rose to SEK 50.7 (29.6) million, and adjusted for non-recurring items in the first quarter, operating profit increased to SEK 35.0 (29.6) million.
- Operating margin was 8.7 percent (5.3%), adjusted for non-recurring items in the first quarter, operating margin expanded by 0.7 percentage points to 6.0 percent (5.3%).
- Profit after financial items increased to SEK 48.4 (26.5) million.
- Profit after tax was up to SEK 38.5 (21.2) million, corresponding to SEK 1.33 (0.73) per share.
- Cash flow after investments amounted to SEK 79.1 (31.2) million, or SEK 2.74 (1.08) per share.
*EUR 1 = SEK 9.52789
Advantech expands European Design-in Center Due to the increasing demand for application specific embedded computing systems...
Kuka invests millions in Germany Kuka is investing in its home location Augsburg. In the coming years, the automation specialist...
Note increased sales with 9% in 2Q/2017 Swedish EMS-provider Note achieved sales of SEK 585.5 million (EUR 61 million) in the...
North American PCB sales sluggish Strong PCB order growth moved the book-to-bill ratio up to 1.08 in June, while sales remained...
Rockwell to automate Foxconn's US facilities Hon Hai Precision and Rockwell Automation are collaborating to implement Connected Enterprise...
Foxconn takes lead in moving LCD production to North America Foxconn on July 26 announced the initiation of its 'Flying Eagle Project' in North America and a...
Flex with USD 6bn in quarterly revenue Flex announced net sales for the first quarter (ended June 30, 2017) were just over USD 6.0...
Upcoming device models will reinvigorate smartphone market The latest smartphone market research by TrendForce shows that global sales have been fairly...
CML receives development grant Cambridge Mechatronics and the University of Birmingham have received a grant from the UK...
Foxconn selects Wisconsin for US location EMS-giant Foxconn will be building a high-tech display manufacturing plant and...
Robotic Process Automation Market to Reach $5.1 Billion by 2025 According to a new report from Tractica, the market for RPA is developing rapidly, and the...
Ultra Electronics USSI awarded sonobuoy contracts The Ultra Electronics USSI and Sparton joint venture for sonobuoy tech systems has been...
Rheinmetall wins major new air defence orders Rheinmetall has booked two important air defence orders, winning a new customer country...
Chip industry: 'Megadeals' have yet to surface The historic flood of merger and acquisition agreements that swept through the...
Mouser signs InvenSense Mouser Electronics signed a global distribution agreement with InvenSense, a TDK Group...
Eltek gets order of USD 2.1 million Eltek has received an order from an - unnamed - governmental authority for a project that...
Sanmina with revenue of USD 1.71 billion EMS-provider Sanmina reported on revenue of USD 1.71 billion for the third fiscal quarter ended...
Meyer Burger and a EUR 20 million contract Meyer Burger has received additional orders for its MAiA 2.1 system with MB PERC cell...
VirTex invests in a Juki FX-3 Placer Brad Heath, CEO and owner of EMS-provider VirTex, has taken delivery of a Juki FX-3 Speed Placer.
Zollner expands Zandt location for more production German EMS-provider Zollner Elektronik AG is expanding its main production facility in Zandt with a 12'500 sqm production hall. The new production is dedicated to the manufacturing of medical products (FDA approved).
ST Engineering receives SGD 650m in Aerospace deals Singapore Technologies Aerospace Ltd (ST Aerospace) secured new contracts worth...
‘Micro LED-like’ products will be available in 2018 A major bottleneck in the commercialization of Micro LED displays is the mass transfer of...
Camtek sells PCB business for USD 35 million Camtek has signed a definitive agreement with an affiliate of Principle Capital, a...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments