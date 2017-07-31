© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com Electronics Production | July 31, 2017
Rockwell to automate Foxconn's US facilities
Hon Hai Precision and Rockwell Automation are collaborating to implement Connected Enterprise and Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) concepts for smart manufacturing in Foxconn's new U.S. facilities.
The companies will also collaborate to develop and apply Smart Manufacturing solutions at Foxconn's global electronics assembly operations and within the related industry eco-system. Technologies and extensive domain expertise of both companies will be combined to deliver a state of the art manufacturing system with unparalleled levels of operational efficiency.
Terry Guo, Foxconn Chairman and CEO, said, "I am very excited about the opportunity for Foxconn and Rockwell Automation to work together. Foxconn is the global leader in electronics design manufacturing, and Rockwell Automation is the world’s largest company dedicated to industrial automation and information. I am confident that together we will increase operational efficiencies in electronics manufacturing to new levels, achieving the vision of Smart Manufacturing and Made in China 2025."
Blake Moret, Rockwell Automation President and CEO added, “We are excited about the opportunity to work with a global technology and manufacturing leader to deliver advanced IIoT solutions to the electronics manufacturing industry. Our work with Foxconn will further demonstrate the power and broad applicability of The Connected Enterprise. We are also pleased that Foxconn shares our commitment to expanding and upskilling the U.S. workforce to ensure there is the necessary talent for advanced manufacturing roles.”
