© sharp (illustration purpose only) Analysis | July 28, 2017
Foxconn takes lead in moving LCD production to North America
Foxconn on July 26 announced the initiation of its 'Flying Eagle Project' in North America and a US$10 billion investment to build a Gen-10.5 LCD panel fab in Wisconsin. An analysis from market researcher Trendforce.
According to WitsView, a division of TrendForce, this proposed plant will be mainly producing panels of 8K resolution. Display technologies behind 8K resolution are well developed and have existed for a while. Nonetheless, Foxconn’s Wisconsin plant represents the first-ever attempt to build LCD manufacturing capacity in North America. As LCD technology matures, having an integrated supply chain for its end products near or within the key regional markets will be crucial to the competitiveness of panel suppliers and consumer electronics brands.
Originally began as a system integrator, Foxconn has now taken on a pioneering role by bringing its nearly 20 years’ worth of LCD expertise into the U.S. Also, North America represents a huge part of the global consumer electronics market. The Wisconsin plant clearly shows Foxconn intention to further expand its presence in this region.
While Foxconn has announced the sum of the entire investment, the company has yet to disclose information about the production capacity being planned for the Gen-10.5 fab. WitsView points out that the Wisconsin plant could be enormous in scale and has sufficient panel capacity to allow Foxconn establish a vertically integrated operation in the U.S. Under this scenario, Foxconn intends to replicate its competitive advantages in North America.
Though Foxconn’s strategy of vertical integration has been successful in Asia, applying this model in the U.S. will run into some hurdles. For instance, obtaining key equipment such as exposure machines is a major challenge. Currently, Foxconn is also investing in a Gen-10.5 fab in Guangzhou, China. The sourcing of equipment has become the bottleneck that prevents this project from moving forward. The same problem could occur during the setup of the Wisconsin plant. Foxconn may also have to spend a considerable amount of time to complete the local supply chain that fit into the operation of Wisconsin plant, thus delaying the execution of the Flying Eagle Project.
Alternatively, Foxconn could limit the scale of the Wisconsin plant. In this case, a sizable portion of the US$10 billion investment would be used for developing the system integration market in the downstream rather than expanding the plant’s production capacity. Moreover, the U.S. panel fab would be working with Foxconn’s other display manufacturing subsidiaries (i.e. Innolux and Sharp), allowing for more efficient division of labor and greater flexibility in capacity utilization.
WitsView on the whole believes that Foxconn’s attempt to bring its vertically integrated supply chain to the North American market will have an impact on the sourcing decisions of products and give more options to system vendors. On the other hand, the Wisconsin plant is a project that is heavily influenced by U.S. politics. Whether Foxconn will be able to sustain its expansionary drive in North America will also depend on these political forces.
-----
Read more at market analyst Trendforce.
Originally began as a system integrator, Foxconn has now taken on a pioneering role by bringing its nearly 20 years’ worth of LCD expertise into the U.S. Also, North America represents a huge part of the global consumer electronics market. The Wisconsin plant clearly shows Foxconn intention to further expand its presence in this region.
While Foxconn has announced the sum of the entire investment, the company has yet to disclose information about the production capacity being planned for the Gen-10.5 fab. WitsView points out that the Wisconsin plant could be enormous in scale and has sufficient panel capacity to allow Foxconn establish a vertically integrated operation in the U.S. Under this scenario, Foxconn intends to replicate its competitive advantages in North America.
Though Foxconn’s strategy of vertical integration has been successful in Asia, applying this model in the U.S. will run into some hurdles. For instance, obtaining key equipment such as exposure machines is a major challenge. Currently, Foxconn is also investing in a Gen-10.5 fab in Guangzhou, China. The sourcing of equipment has become the bottleneck that prevents this project from moving forward. The same problem could occur during the setup of the Wisconsin plant. Foxconn may also have to spend a considerable amount of time to complete the local supply chain that fit into the operation of Wisconsin plant, thus delaying the execution of the Flying Eagle Project.
Alternatively, Foxconn could limit the scale of the Wisconsin plant. In this case, a sizable portion of the US$10 billion investment would be used for developing the system integration market in the downstream rather than expanding the plant’s production capacity. Moreover, the U.S. panel fab would be working with Foxconn’s other display manufacturing subsidiaries (i.e. Innolux and Sharp), allowing for more efficient division of labor and greater flexibility in capacity utilization.
WitsView on the whole believes that Foxconn’s attempt to bring its vertically integrated supply chain to the North American market will have an impact on the sourcing decisions of products and give more options to system vendors. On the other hand, the Wisconsin plant is a project that is heavily influenced by U.S. politics. Whether Foxconn will be able to sustain its expansionary drive in North America will also depend on these political forces.
-----
Read more at market analyst Trendforce.
Foxconn takes lead in moving LCD production to North America Foxconn on July 26 announced the initiation of its 'Flying Eagle Project' in North America and a...
Flex with USD 6bn in quarterly revenue Flex announced net sales for the first quarter (ended June 30, 2017) were just over USD 6.0...
Upcoming device models will reinvigorate smartphone market The latest smartphone market research by TrendForce shows that global sales have been fairly...
CML receives development grant Cambridge Mechatronics and the University of Birmingham have received a grant from the UK...
Foxconn selects Wisconsin for US location EMS-giant Foxconn will be building a high-tech display manufacturing plant and...
Robotic Process Automation Market to Reach $5.1 Billion by 2025 According to a new report from Tractica, the market for RPA is developing rapidly, and the...
Ultra Electronics USSI awarded sonobuoy contracts The Ultra Electronics USSI and Sparton joint venture for sonobuoy tech systems has been...
Rheinmetall wins major new air defence orders Rheinmetall has booked two important air defence orders, winning a new customer country...
Chip industry: 'Megadeals' have yet to surface The historic flood of merger and acquisition agreements that swept through the...
Mouser signs InvenSense Mouser Electronics signed a global distribution agreement with InvenSense, a TDK Group...
Eltek gets order of USD 2.1 million Eltek has received an order from an - unnamed - governmental authority for a project that...
Sanmina with revenue of USD 1.71 billion EMS-provider Sanmina reported on revenue of USD 1.71 billion for the third fiscal quarter ended...
Meyer Burger and a EUR 20 million contract Meyer Burger has received additional orders for its MAiA 2.1 system with MB PERC cell...
VirTex invests in a Juki FX-3 Placer Brad Heath, CEO and owner of EMS-provider VirTex, has taken delivery of a Juki FX-3 Speed Placer.
Zollner expands Zandt location for more production German EMS-provider Zollner Elektronik AG is expanding its main production facility in Zandt with a 12'500 sqm production hall. The new production is dedicated to the manufacturing of medical products (FDA approved).
ST Engineering receives SGD 650m in Aerospace deals Singapore Technologies Aerospace Ltd (ST Aerospace) secured new contracts worth...
‘Micro LED-like’ products will be available in 2018 A major bottleneck in the commercialization of Micro LED displays is the mass transfer of...
Camtek sells PCB business for USD 35 million Camtek has signed a definitive agreement with an affiliate of Principle Capital, a...
Prototype of NASA Cislunar Habitat a Lockheed Martin build Refurbishing a shuttle-era cargo container used to transfer cargo to the International Space Station, Lockheed Martin is prototyping a deep space habitat for NASA at Kennedy Space Center.
Würth Elektronik and Fela collaborating on researching new technology Despite current stability and positive sales growth in the circuit board industry, it must be...
Robotics industry will reach USD 237bn in global revenue by 2022 Consumer robots, enterprise robots, autonomous vehicles and unmanned aerial vehicles growth...
Rohde & Schwarz systems for London City Airport Digital Tower Rohde & Schwarz has been selected by British air traffic service provider NATS to supply...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments