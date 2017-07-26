© Rheinmetall Electronics Production | July 26, 2017
Rheinmetall wins major new air defence orders
Rheinmetall has booked two important air defence orders, winning a new customer country in the process. Two foreign governments have ordered air defence hardware and related services for their air forces. Total value of the two orders comes to around EUR 220 million.
In both cases, Rheinmetall had to overcome stiff international competition. The orders were booked in June 2017. Delivery will take place through to 2021.
The new customer country has ordered two Skyguard 3 air defence systems. This is a third-generation system optimized for protecting critical facilities and infrastructure from current and future threats at very short ranges. Each system consists of a Skyguard 3 fire control unit as well as two 35mm Oerlikon Twin Gun GDF009 automatic cannons. The same country is expected to place additional orders in the medium term.
Another nation – already a longstanding customer – has now opted to add 35mm Skyguard 1 fire units to its inventory. The order also encompasses 35mm ammunition, simulators, related test equipment as well as training on location. Here too, follow-on orders are expected to come within the next five years.
