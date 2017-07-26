© vladek dreamstime.com

Ultra Electronics USSI awarded sonobuoy contracts

The Ultra Electronics USSI and Sparton joint venture for sonobuoy tech systems has been awarded USD 35.9 million in foreign sales contracts.

ERAPSCO/SonobuoyTech Systems will provide manufacturing subcontracts in the amount of USD 21.3 million to Ultra Electronics USSI and USD 14.6 million to Sparton De Leon Springs, LLC. Production will take place at Ultra Electronics USSI’s Columbia City, IN facility and Sparton’s De Leon Springs, FL facility.



ERAPSCO/SonobuoyTech Systems were awarded multiple foreign contracts for the manufacture of Passive and Active sonobuoys in support of multiple underwater missions for detection, classification, and localization of adversary submarines during peacetime and combat operations.