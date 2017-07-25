© weixin shen dreamstime.com (illustration purpose only)

Mouser signs InvenSense

Mouser Electronics signed a global distribution agreement with InvenSense, a TDK Group company.

“This global agreement with InvenSense continues our commitment to providing the latest in MEMS sensors,” said Kristin Schuetter, Vice President, Supplier Management, Mouser Electronics. “Design engineers will have easy access to InvenSense's world-class portfolio of MEMS devices and evaluation tools, backed by Mouser's unsurpassed customer service and best-in-class logistics.”



“With Mouser Electronics as a global channel partner, InvenSense can better support our customers and enhance our worldwide distribution network,” said Dan Goehl, Vice President, Worldwide Sales, InvenSense. "By capitalizing on Mouser's excellent supply-chain services and support, we can expand our global presence and get our products into the hands of design engineers even quicker.”