© vladek dreamstime.com PCB | July 25, 2017
Eltek gets order of USD 2.1 million
Eltek has received an order from an - unnamed - governmental authority for a project that includes, among other things, manufacturing and procurement in an amount of up to approximately USD 2.1 million.
The execution of the project will extend over a period of two years, during which Eltek will be required to meet quarterly milestones. The customer has an option to extend the project for an additional twelve month period, during which Eltek will be required to meet additional quarterly milestones.
Mr. Yitzhak Nissan, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, commented: "The selection of Eltek by this customer attests to the trust in the Company's technological capabilities. We believe that this order will advance our competitiveness and brings us a step closer to increasing the number of orders from this customer and from additional costumers that value the quality and high reliability of our printed circuit boards"
Payments to Eltek shall be made on a quarterly basis, subject to the fulfillment of each milestone. The project is expected to generate total aggregate revenues of approximately USD 2.1 million (approximately USD 3 million if the option is exercised). In addition, to enable the execution of the project, the costumer shall lend the company, for no consideration, equipment in a total aggregate amount of approximately USD 1.8 million (approximately USD 2 million if the option is exercised).
The customer may terminate the project on its first anniversary, but will be required to reimburse Eltek for its direct costs and expenses with regard to the project until such
termination.
Mr. Yitzhak Nissan, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, commented: "The selection of Eltek by this customer attests to the trust in the Company's technological capabilities. We believe that this order will advance our competitiveness and brings us a step closer to increasing the number of orders from this customer and from additional costumers that value the quality and high reliability of our printed circuit boards"
Payments to Eltek shall be made on a quarterly basis, subject to the fulfillment of each milestone. The project is expected to generate total aggregate revenues of approximately USD 2.1 million (approximately USD 3 million if the option is exercised). In addition, to enable the execution of the project, the costumer shall lend the company, for no consideration, equipment in a total aggregate amount of approximately USD 1.8 million (approximately USD 2 million if the option is exercised).
The customer may terminate the project on its first anniversary, but will be required to reimburse Eltek for its direct costs and expenses with regard to the project until such
termination.
Chip industry: 'Megadeals' have yet to surface The historic flood of merger and acquisition agreements that swept through the...
Mouser signs InvenSense Mouser Electronics signed a global distribution agreement with InvenSense, a TDK Group...
Eltek gets order of USD 2.1 million Eltek has received an order from an - unnamed - governmental authority for a project that...
Sanmina with revenue of USD 1.71 billion EMS-provider Sanmina reported on revenue of USD 1.71 billion for the third fiscal quarter ended...
Meyer Burger and a EUR 20 million contract Meyer Burger has received additional orders for its MAiA 2.1 system with MB PERC cell...
VirTex invests in a Juki FX-3 Placer Brad Heath, CEO and owner of EMS-provider VirTex, has taken delivery of a Juki FX-3 Speed Placer.
Zollner expands Zandt location for more production German EMS-provider Zollner Elektronik AG is expanding its main production facility in Zandt with a 12'500 sqm production hall. The new production is dedicated to the manufacturing of medical products (FDA approved).
ST Engineering receives SGD 650m in Aerospace deals Singapore Technologies Aerospace Ltd (ST Aerospace) secured new contracts worth...
‘Micro LED-like’ products will be available in 2018 A major bottleneck in the commercialization of Micro LED displays is the mass transfer of...
Camtek sells PCB business for USD 35 million Camtek has signed a definitive agreement with an affiliate of Principle Capital, a...
Prototype of NASA Cislunar Habitat a Lockheed Martin build Refurbishing a shuttle-era cargo container used to transfer cargo to the International Space Station, Lockheed Martin is prototyping a deep space habitat for NASA at Kennedy Space Center.
Würth Elektronik and Fela collaborating on researching new technology Despite current stability and positive sales growth in the circuit board industry, it must be...
Robotics industry will reach USD 237bn in global revenue by 2022 Consumer robots, enterprise robots, autonomous vehicles and unmanned aerial vehicles growth...
Rohde & Schwarz systems for London City Airport Digital Tower Rohde & Schwarz has been selected by British air traffic service provider NATS to supply...
Plexus reports on 3Q/2017 revenue increase US-based EMS-provider Plexus reported on USD 619 million revenue for its fiscal third...
ST Electronics secures contracts worth about EUR 311m in 2Q/2017 ST Engineering's electronics arm, Singapore Technologies Electronics Limited (ST...
Prices of lithium battery cells to go up in 2H/2017 The global market for lithium batteries witnessed an average price increase of 15% to 25% for...
Rehm opens new branch in Taiwan Together with long-term clients and business partners, the Rehm team celebrated the opening of...
Incap Group’s CEO to change Ville Vuori, President and CEO of Incap Group has resigned and will pursue his career in the...
Merlin invests in Schmoll equipment Merlin Circuit Technology has purchased and implemented a Schmoll MDI for direct imaging...
2H17 DRAM, NAND ASP growth to cool, but yearly growth strong Sales of both memory types—DRAM and NAND—are expected to set record highs this year. In both cases, the strong annual upturn in sales is being driven almost entirely by fast-rising average selling prices, writes market...
Northrop Grumman delivers satellite communications to ADF The Australian Defence Force (ADF) has selected Northrop Grumman to provide...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments